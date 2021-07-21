G&R Farms Continues Its Commitment to Sustainability

Glennville, GA – G&R Farms is proud to announce their continued commitment to sustainability with their participation in the How2RecycleÒ program.

Today many businesses, including G&R, have placed sustainability top of mind due to changing consumer mindsets and increasing environmental concerns. As a third-generation family farm rooted in honesty and integrity, they believe it is a responsibility to help protect the environment for future generations.

How2Recycle is a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public. Their mission focuses on taking the guesswork out of recycling and getting more materials into recycling bins. How2Recycle is more than just a label – it involves a coalition of over 380 forward-thinking brands and members who want to effectively communicate the recyclability of their packaging by empowering consumers through clear and concise packaging labels.

As part of their How2Recycle program commitment, G&R Farms has already moved many recyclable packaging initiatives forward including widely recyclable boxes and Store Drop-off recyclable bags, as well as using 20% recycled material in their film and netting on their bags.

Walt Dasher, vice president of G&R Farms remarked, “Consumers want more than just quality; they want to feel that the products and brands that they purchase align with their personal values and that those companies are doing their part.” Dasher continued, “Consideration for recycling and sustainable packaging solutions has to be one of our top priorities as we help solve waste related problems.”

To learn more about How2Recycle, visit their website: how2recycle.info

About G&R Farms

As a third-generation family farm, G&R Farms began in Southeast Georgia with a small farm in 1945. Today, the organization has grown to over 5,000 acres encompassing several crops with a main focus on sweet onions. G&R Farms has been growing, packing, marketing and shipping sweet onions for nearly seven decades. The company is dedicated to providing consistent quality year-round while perfecting the quality and flavor of sweet onions through research and development. For more information visit www.grfarmsonions.com.

About How2RecycleÒ

The How2RecycleÒ label is a U.S. and Canada-based standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public. Over 380 brand owners and retailers are members of How2Recycle, and tens of thousands of products carry the How2Recycle label in the marketplace. How2Recycle is a project of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition®, a membership-based group that brings together businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies to collectively broaden the understanding of packaging sustainability and develop meaningful improvements for packaging solutions. For more information, follow us on Twitter @How2Recycle or go to our website at www.How2Recycle.info. Companies interested in joining How2Recycle can visit http://www.how2recycle.info/join for more information or contact how2recycle@greenblue.org.