Avocados From Mexico Strengthens From Within to Solidify its Position Among the Most Innovative Companies in the World: Key Female Executives Promoted to Forge Ahead

DALLAS — The same year that Avocados From Mexico made the list of the 50 Most Innovative Companies, the trailblazing organization seeks to strengthen from within. With the strategic promotion of two of its executives, the company prepares for a transformative future driven by high-performing innovation.

AFM isn’t just changing the way people consider and consume avocados. It embodies a performance mindset, rooted in innovation and diversity, as a workplace. With just 34 employees – and 60% of them women – the organization now also has a gender balanced leadership team, an accomplishment that’s important to the organization. AFM introduced its Female Leadership Initiative in 2019 to empower female leaders and provide development opportunities to strengthen the organization.

“One of the accomplishments I am most proud of is building this company from the ground up — teaming up with a wonderful and diverse group of overachievers and creative thinkers that have made AFM a success,” Luque said. “Not only we have created a brand in a package-less category and doubled the volume of Mexican avocado imports in the U.S. in just seven years, but our passionate leadership and the team’s drive has put AFM on the path to become the most innovative produce company in the world.”

New Leadership Will Deliver an Even Stronger Marketing Future

AFM has been achieving “firsts” and driving impact since day one. Demand continues to grow, and AFM’s strategic approach is to expand while innovating on how it reaches avocado lovers, whether with disruptive technologies or new channels for a produce brand, always focused on meeting consumers where they eat, shop and search. This new leadership team represents an even more progressive evolution in AFM’s marketing – embedding the digital dynamism that has fueled many of AFM’s wins and connecting the strong corporate narrative to AFM’s marque events, like the Big Game and Cinco de Mayo for a more powerful public relations program.

In her new role as Vice President of Marketing and Innovation, Ivonne Kinser has full responsibility over AFM’s marketing department. The decision to put Kinser at the helm of all AFM’s marketing represents an important advancement for the organization. With the consolidation of digital and brand marketing practices, Kinser will lead a team that focuses on an integrated strategy to drive impact and continued success.

In her previous role as head of digital marketing and eCommerce, Kinser helped the brand innovate in ways no other produce brand has, earning a top spot among the best “Big Game” digital campaigns on the Merkle Report for six consecutive years. She championed AFM’s innovation agenda and helped position the brand as the No. 1 most Innovative Branding Company in the Fast Company’s 2021 list and among the World’s Top 50 Most Innovative Companies‘ list.

“Avocados From Mexico’s marketing has been a class act of marketing excellence all around since day one. I know that the bar is high and I have big shoes to fill, and I’m honored to be entrusted with this incredibly high-performance and successful marketing operation,” said Kinser. “I’m committed to continuing raising the bar to new heights by doing what I do best: increase performance through innovation. With a dream team of unparalleled talent, both internally and externally, the sky is the limit.”

AFM also promoted Ana Ambrosi to Director of Corporate Communications, Crisis and PR, overseeing all consumer public relations for AFM. In her first year at AFM, Ambrosi built a corporate communications practice and crisis plan from scratch and launched the Avocado Institute of Mexico, a digital platform with facts and insights on the avocado industry in Mexico. Her track record of building U.S./Mexico relations and driving breakthrough communications has provided the foundation for strong company reputation and visibility. Now, overseeing all of AFM’s public relations across the corporate and marketing sides, the organization will take its communications to the next level.

“What an incredible honor it is to have the opportunity to connect with avocado stakeholders across the industry – in the U.S. and in Mexico – to help make sure their powerful story gets told,” Ambrosi said. “I’m excited to take on a new and more comprehensive PR and communications strategy that allows us to really showcase the success of Avocados From Mexico – for consumers, for the media and for the industry.”

“Ana and Ivonne have demonstrated unmatched results and passion within and for our organization,” said Luque. “They truly represent our innovative spirit, and I couldn’t be more excited about what our future as an organization holds. This year will be our most innovative year yet.”

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.