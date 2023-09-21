Avocados From Mexico Partners With the LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park to Bring Exclusive New Culinary Creations to Fans

LOS ANGELES – Avocados From Mexico® (AFM), the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., along with the 5-Time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park (DHSP) in Carson, CA have partnered to bring exclusive new culinary experiences and flavors to fans. As part of the agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, Avocados From Mexico will become an official partner of both the LA Galaxy and the club’s home stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park.

Additionally, the partnership includes the launch of new AvoEats by AFM branded concessions, which will bring innovative new avocado-infused menu items exclusively to DHSP. In addition to enhancing the overall culinary experience for fans, the new relationship provides AFM with increased brand awareness and deepens its ties to sports and live entertainment fans across Southern California. The deal also marks AFM’s first partnership with an MLS team and the first-ever AvoEats by AFM concession stand to debut at an MLS venue.

“Avocados From Mexico make everything better, and we are thrilled to partner with the LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park to introduce AvoEats to soccer fans,” said Stephanie Bazan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategy and Execution for Avocados From Mexico. “We know 77% of consumers prefer fresh avocados1, so we’re confident that fans will love our fresh take on stadium fare made with Avocados From Mexico as they enjoy a match.”

To kick-off the partnership, the new AvoEats by AFM concession stand will officially debut at tonight’s highly anticipated LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United FC match at DHSP. Located conveniently on the east side of the venue’s main concourse, the concession stand will provide fans with a special selection of new dishes to choose from, all crafted with the freshest Avocados From Mexico. From savory to sweet, fans in attendance can expect to enjoy unique avocado-inspired menu items that cater to a wide range of tastes including a variety of elevated takes on classic stadium eats.

Levy Restaurants, the exclusive concessionaire of DHSP, and AFM worked together to curate each of the new signature dishes. Fans visiting the AvoEats by AFM concession stand will get to choose from a variety of items like fresh chips, salsa and Avocados From Mexico guacamole, as well as a new “Nacho Quesadilla,” and “Carne Asada Pizza” both of which come topped with avocado Tajín aioli, pico de gallo and Avocados From Mexico guacamole. The menu also includes a special new “Elote Cone,” made out of a salted blue corn waffle cone, filled with avocado Tajín aioli and tossed charred elote corn, topped off with cotija cheese and Avocados From Mexico guacamole. Levy Restaurants and AFM will continue to collaborate over the course of the relationship to deliver one-of-a-kind new culinary items for fans to indulge in, including a diverse array of options that showcase the versatility and distinct flavor of fresh avocados.

“We’re delighted to be teaming up with Avocados From Mexico to provide our fans with exciting new culinary offerings,” said Matthew Lindblom, Executive Chef at Dignity Health Sports Park. “We’ve meticulously curated unique, new menu items that not only incorporate avocados as the star ingredient, but also reflect a wide range of elevated flavor profiles, many of which are influenced by the unique cuisine of Mexico. Our fans are in for a real treat with these mouthwatering new dishes, all of which are set to enhance the over-all game-day atmosphere and add to the flavorscape of our venue just in time for September, which launches Hispanic Heritage month.”

The arrival of AvoEats by AFM at DHSP is well positioned to cater to the evolving culinary preferences of game goers. Mexican avocados currently represent more than 80 percent of all avocados consumed in the U.S.2 and the fruit is still growing in popularity as consumers are becoming increasingly health conscious. This is especially true of sports fans, many of whom are seeking out stadium fare that is both healthy and delicious, making this partnership an ideal match.

“We are excited to partner with Avocados From Mexico to bring exclusive new culinary experiences and flavors to LA Galaxy fans at Dignity Health Sports Park,” said Tom Braun, President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer of the LA Galaxy. “We look forward to introducing our guests to these delectable new dishes, all of which will help us take the game-day experience to new heights for the thousands of Galaxy fans we entertain each year at our matches.”

“Avocados From Mexico’s dedication to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our guests with exceptional moments both on and off the field,” said Katie Pandolfo, General Manager of Dignity Health Sports Park. “We recognize that many people today are making more conscious decisions when it comes to the food they eat, so we’re excited to be able to provide our visitors with healthier options that don’t compromise on flavor.”

Avocados From Mexico are imported from Michoacán, Mexico, an area of the country that provides the ideal weather to grow avocados as a result of the nutrient-rich volcanic soil and timely rainfall. Due to their unique regional climate, Avocados From Mexico are available in the U.S. year-round, ensuring that fans at DHSP will have access to fresh, always-in season avocados throughout the winter, spring, summer and fall. AvoEats by AFM at DHSP is the newest concession stand opened by Avocados From Mexico, joining avocado-centric concessions in Dallas, Miami, New York, Boston and Green Bay and underscoring the brand’s commitment to the growth of professional sports.

“We are proud to welcome Avocados From Mexico to DHSP and we look forward to introducing LA Galaxy fans to their fresh avocados,” said Rashid Dadashi, Director, AEG Global Partnerships. “Partnering with this best-in-class brand is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our mutual commitment to excellence, and we are confident the new AvoEats by AFM concessions will help us deliver next-level culinary experiences that elevate the excitement of each match day and live entertainment event held at the venue.”

1 https://afmmarketinsights.com/knowledge-unit/when-it-comes-to-avocados-fresh-is-best/

2 Hass Avocado Board volume data

ABOUT AVOCADOS FROM MEXICO

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations, and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly effective and efficient marketing program in the United States.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

ABOUT DIGNITY HEALTH SPORTS PARK

Dignity Health Sports Park is southern California’s home of world-class competition and training facilities for amateur, Olympic, collegiate and professional athletes. Managed by AEG Facilities, the $150 million, privately financed facility was developed by AEG on a 125-acre site on the campus of California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) in Carson, California. Dignity Health Sports Park features an 8,000-seat tennis stadium, a 25,174-seat stadium for soccer, football and other athletic competitions and outdoor concerts; a 2,000-seat facility for track & field and a 2,450-seat indoor Velodrome – the VELO Sports Center – for track cycling. Dignity Health Sports Park is home to Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy, the five-time MLS Cup Champions. Dignity Health Sports Park is also home of the United States Tennis Association’s (USTA) High Performance Training Center and the national team training headquarters for the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF). For additional information, please visit http://www.dignityhealthsportspark.com.

ABOUT THE LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy are Major League Soccer’s most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record five times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014), the MLS Supporters’ Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Led by LA Galaxy Head Coach and Sporting Director Greg Vanney, the LA Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with legendary players like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Riqui Puig, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez and Cobi Jones representing L. A. over the team’s 27 years in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit www.lagalaxy.com.