Montana’s Joins the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef to Embrace Sustainability for a Better Earth

TORONTO – Montana’s BBQ & Bar® is a proud member of the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CSRB). This membership displays Montana’s commitment to environmental, social and economic sustainability in Canadian beef. The brand announced today that it is sourcing at least 30 percent of its beef from farms and ranches certified to the standards set by the CSRB.

“We are proud to partner with CRSB to support sustainable beef sourcing. Montana’s® aims to be a beacon of the community and find ways to minimize the impact of its business on the planet,” says Adrianne Largo, Director, Marketing of Montana’s®. “This includes looking for new and innovative packaging solutions that align with our guiding principles for sustainable packaging.”

“As a beef producer, it is wonderful to see brands like Montana’s value what we do to take care of the land, our animals, and our communities every day, and to share our commitment to continual improvement as part of a thriving, sustainable food system,” says Ryan Beierbach, Chair of the CRSB and rancher from Saskatchewan.

The CSRB membership is part of Montana’s social responsibility journey to embrace sustainability for a better earth due to growing momentum within the Montana’s brand, as well as among guests.

Montana’s® Great Canadian Steak Event is back and will continue until January 9, 2023, including a holiday favourite – the Seasonal Steak Special. 100% AAA Canadian sirloin, aged for 50 days, marinated for eight hours, flamed-grilled to order by our certified Grill Masters, then topped with caramelized onion maple Bourbon butter sauce and served with creamy potato smashers, two crispy onion rings, and the choice of in-house baked beans or coleslaw, and finish off with cinnamon sugar-dusted donuts and spiced chocolate dipping sauce. Great steaks for a healthy planet is something Montana’s® is behind.

Visit https://www.montanas.ca/csr to learn more about Montana’s® sustainability initiatives.

About Montana’s BBQ & Bar® – 1995

Montana’s BBQ & BAR® is a Canadian comfort food joint that is famous for in-house smoked pork ribs, 100% Canadian steaks and juicy burgers. Montana’s® celebrates fun-to-eat, finger-licking smoked and barbecued comfort food that breaks the ‘proper’ rules. Our vibe is fun, casual and unpretentious, where you can laugh heartily and enjoy your friends and family. Montana’s® is owned by Recipe Unlimited Corporation, Canada’s oldest and largest full service restaurant company. Find out more at www.montanas.ca. Follow Montana’s® on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, Recipe Unlimited Corporation is Canada’s largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana’s, Kelseys, East Side Mario’s, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe’s, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger’s Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

Recipe’s iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at June 26, 2022, Recipe had 20 brands and 1,223 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. Recipe’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

About the CRSB

The Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB) was established in 2014 by a community of stakeholders with a mission of advancing, measuring and communicating continuous improvement in sustainability of the Canadian beef value chain. The CRSB drives progress through sustainability performance measurement and strategic goals, and projects and initiatives aligned with those goals. Learn more at crsb.ca.

The CRSB’s Certified Sustainable Beef Framework, known as CRSB Certified, recognizes sustainable practices in beef production and processing, enables sustainable sourcing, and delivers 3rd party certified science-based assurances about sustainable practices in Canada. Learn more at crsbcertified.ca