Nature Fresh Farms Pledges to Plant 25,000 Trees in Sustainability Campaign

Leamington, ON – Nature Fresh Farms has launched its sustainability campaign following the release of their new home compostable Cucumber wrap.

After two years of research and development, Nature Fresh Farms has officially launched their 100 percent home compostable Cucumber wrap, a first for the North American marketplace. Made from a starch-based PLA that is derived from plantbased resources, the film is home compostable breaking down naturally into CO2 and water within 90 days.

To celebrate its release and promote to consumers and customers alike, Nature Fresh Farms has launched a unique marketing campaign and want their followers to join in their initiative to make a difference. Their campaign has kicked-off with highimpact social media posts going live on their Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn accounts. Every time someone shares these posts during the month of October, they will plant a tree. With one share equalling one tree, the company is pledging to plant up to 25,000 trees to help our forests thrive.

“We really wanted to grab the attention of our consumers and followers with this home compostable film,” said Luci Faas, Product Development Specialist. “Through this initiative we hope to raise awareness of this packaging design that will make a lasting change on the environment but also go even further by planting trees to help our North American forests flourish.”

This campaign seeks to spotlight the progression of their sustainable packaging design while encouraging their followers to spread the word by sharing social media posts and help plant a tree. The initiative supports Nature Fresh Farms commitment to bettering the environment and their continued investment in searching for more sustainable packaging designs.

“Our customers are looking for more environmentally friendly packaging and we want to give them that,” shared Director of Sales, Matt Quiring. “With our continued goal of finding more viable packaging solutions we want to provide more options and make it easier for most people to make positive environmental choices.”

At Nature Fresh Farms they are driven to accelerate innovation through evidence informed sustainable packaging solutions providing a better experience for their customers, while also helping to preserve the vitality of our planet.

About Nature Fresh Farms –

Continuously expanding, Nature Fresh Farms has become one of the largest independent, vertically integrated greenhouse vegetable farms in North America. As a year-round grower with farms in Leamington, ON, Delta, OH, and Mexico, Nature Fresh Farms prides itself on consistently delivering exceptional flavor and quality to key retailers throughout North America, while continuing to innovate and introduce more viable and sustainable growing and packaging solutions.