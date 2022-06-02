Hazel Tech CEO Speaks on Zero Food Waste Advancements During 3rd Annual Sustainable Produce Summit

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies Inc., a USDA-funded company developing innovations to extend the shelf life of produce and reduce food waste announces co-founder and CEO, Dr. Aidan Mouat’s panel appearance at the third annual Sustainable Produce Summit (SPS) on June 2. Hosted by Farm Journal, the one-day summit kicks off the West Coast Produce Expo (WCPE) and brings together professionals throughout the fresh produce supply chain to discuss ways the industry can become more sustainable.

Participating in the Waste Not, Want Not: Advancements Towards Zero Food Waste panel, Dr. Mouat will be one of four food waste experts discussing how fresh produce companies can drastically reduce and even eliminate food waste for a more sustainable future. The discussion is the first of the summit, starting at 1:10 PM PST. Fellow presenters include Luis Yepiz, Chief Procurement Officer at FarmLink Project, Amy Tranzillo, Global Marketing Director at AgroFresh, and Stephanie Morris, Sustainability Coordinator at Jimbo’s.

Cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic, SPS and WCPE will officially be in-person in Palm Springs, CA this year. The heart of United States agriculture, California grows over two-thirds of fruits and one-third of vegetables produced by the country. According to the California Department of Food & Agriculture, California farms and ranches received $49.1 billion in cash receipts for their output and $20.8 billion in agricultural exports in 2020. With agriculture being a major source of its economy, the state has made environmental farming and innovation a key player in their overall mission, making it the perfect host for both SPS and WCPE.

“The West Coast is the ideal destination for sustainability discussions in the ag industry. California’s governor has budgeted $385 million for the state’s agricultural sustainability this year alone,” said Dr. Aidan Mouat co-founder and CEO at Hazel Technologies, “I look forward to discussing ways Hazel Tech is changing the landscape for food waste reduction and what future tech has in store not only for our company but the world of agriculture as a whole.”

Hazel Tech products protect key commodities grown on the West Coast including avocados, cherries, grapes, stone fruit, and kiwis during pivotal points in the supply chain including transit and at retail. Hazel Tech’s West Coast team will be at booth #410 at WCPE, June 3 and 4 following Dr. Mouat’s presentation on the 2nd. Stop by the exhibit to learn how Hazel Tech products can benefit the bottom lines of growers, packers, shippers, and retailers while quality protecting produce.

Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 300 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patented and patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs.

