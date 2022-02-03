Related Articles

Produce

Titan Farms’ Sustainable Packaging Receives High Praise

Titan Farms Produce July 20, 2021

Titan Farms brings back its sustainable, eco-friendly packaging this summer to meet the increasing demand for less single use plastics. “Nature’s Peach” box is a 100% recyclable 4-pack that uses earthy tones to make the peaches pop. The durable yet convenient packaging allows shoppers to carry by the center handle and retailers to stack multiple packages on top of one another to attract the customer’s eye.