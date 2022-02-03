FPFC Introduces 2022 Board of Directors

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA — The Fresh Produce & Floral Council is proud to announce the incoming 2022 Board of Directors, outgoing directors and congratulate the 2021 Apprentice Class.

Traditionally, the departing and incoming Chairs would be announced and pass the gavel at the FPFC Dinner Dance. Our dinner dance has now been rescheduled, set for May 21st, at the Langham Pasadena Hotel.

FPFC’s 2021 Chairman, Sean McClure will pass the reigns to the FPFC 2022 Chairwoman, Kori Martin of Oppy, but will remain on the board as the Past Chair replacing Brian Cook of Pete’s. Michael Schutt of Raley’s will serve as Chair Elect and Kristen Reid of MIXTEC Group will now serve as Treasurer. Bryan Presley of Albertsons will come in as the Secretary and Marvin Quebec of Quebec Distributing Co., will join the Executive Committee as Past Chair Representative, Roger Schroeder will continue to serve as Honorary Past Chairman Representative.

FPFC’s 2021 Chairman, Sean McClure stated ”I am incredibly appreciative for the chance to serve as Chairman of the FPFC. It is my honest hope that we were successful in driving value for our members during these continued unusual conditions. We owe a debt of gratitude to our departing Board members, who have completed their terms. We appreciate their willingness to help the Association flourish by volunteering and devoting substantial time and effort. We also want to congratulate and welcome this new batch of FPFC Board members. As Immediate Past Chair, I am looking forward to continuing to work with Kori, Staff, and the Board.”

Retiring from the FPFC Board this year are:

· Marta Moreno, Rose-Gonzales Plants

· Dannie Timblin, Melissa’s World/Variety Produce

· Paige Venable, Vallarta Supermarkets

New to the Board of Directors are:

· Ken Ewalt, Great West Produce Co.

· Debi Orrin, Edge Sales & Marketing

· Shonna Williams, Cardenas Markets

Continuing their service as members of the FPFC Board of Directors are:

· Andrew Bivens, Westlake Produce Co.

· Jake Cadwallader, Stater Bros. Markets

· Brian Cook, Pete’s

· Natalie J. Machado, FreshSource, LLC

· Brad Martin, Perimeter Sales & Merchandising

· Neil Merritt, Bard Valley Date Growers

· Mil Mijanovic, Safeway

· Lynnie Nojadera, Great West Produce Co.

· Veronica Rodarte, Progressive Produce

· Rachelle Schulken, Renaissance Food Group

· Caitlin Tierney, Sprouts

· Michelle Allen-Ziegler, Pactiv/Evergreen

Incoming FPFC Chairwoman, Kori Martin of Oppy stated, “I am honored to be selected as chair for 2022. We have worked extremely hard as staff and board, hand in hand, over the past two years through this pandemic – making smart, efficient, and at times tough decisions to do what is best for our members. We are going into 2022 with energy and hopeful enthusiasm as we attempt to take back what this pandemic tried to take from us – tangible connection. Virtual will always be a platform we will be a part of and in our toolkit for the future, but we are ready to smell the coffee and see our industry friends. I’m looking forward to working with our board team, staff, and FPFC committees to bring value, education, and a chance to build on relationships for our members this year, and of course have some fun while we’re at it!”

The FPFC will work on an event upcoming to celebrate and honor the 2021 FPFC Apprentice Program and these graduating Apprentices.

· Gisel Arenas, Westlake Produce Co.

· Anjali Bonfante, Bolthouse Farms

· Veleyin Contreras, Progressive Produce

· Alexandra Rae Molumby, Country Sweet Produce

· Cassidy Davis, Calavo Growers

· Tawne Haynish, Index Fresh

· Bobby Hunt, Great West Produce Co.

· Pebbles Johnson, Grocery Outlet

· Brent Purvis, Allen Lund Company

· Sean Quintero, California Endive Farm

· Elsa Salazar, Bard Valley Date Growers

Chair of the Apprentice program Rachelle Schulken stated, “Every year, the FPFC Apprentice Program seeks to cultivate the next generation of industry leaders through robust programming and educational opportunities, as well as networking with industry professionals,” stated Rachelle Schulken, chair of the FPFC Apprentice Program. “We are excited to follow the careers of this year’s Class as they utilize the guidance, information and connections received throughout the program to forge their own paths to success in our industry.”

For more information about the FPFC’s 2022 Apprentice Program or the Annual Dinner please email Emma@fpfc.org or 714-739-0177.

Applications for the 2022 Apprentice Program close on Sunday, February 13th.