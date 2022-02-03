GoldenSun Insights Eyes Future Growth In 2022, Promotes Naba Bakar to Vice President of Marketing

Batavia, OH — Jason Fuller and Randy Riley, co-owners of GoldenSun Insights (GSI), announced new growth projected for 2022. At the center of the new growth is the appointment of Naba Bakar to the Vice President of Marketing. The appointment is the latest signal of growth for a company that has added new positions and grown in business size in 2021.

“What we’re seeing in recent years is retailers consolidating their fulfillment needs,” says Fuller, “For growers and shippers to continue to compete on a national level, they need to place investment in marketing and program business to keep their product at shelf. Naba brings years of experience in marketing and will be invaluable to helping our clients meet their goals.”

“Last year offered many opportunities for GSI’s expansion,” says Riley. “Our goal in growing is to be an even better solution for our client’s strategy, business development, and marketing needs. Naba is going to be integral in taking GSI to the next level.”

The expansion of the team necessitated someone to step in and manage the expanded team. For Fuller and Riley, Naba Bakar was a clear choice. Bakar combines 10+ years of marketing experience, an MBA focused in marketing strategy, and a background in the sciences as she transitions into this new role. She started with GSI in 2016 and has held the titles of director of marketing and senior marketing manager over the past several years.

“I am excited to take on this new role in 2022,” says Bakar, “It is a privilege to work for Randy and Jason and to work with the outstanding members of my team. Together, I am confident we can accomplish our clients’ strategic goals.”

GSI anticipates a year of growth that outpaces 2021 and is excited to meet the challenge.

A strategy-centric firm with a deep understanding of retail, GoldenSun Insights’ clients span a wide range of seed companies, growers, shippers, and distributors. To learn more about the company and see a full list of the services GoldenSun Insights provides, visit the website here: www.goldensuninsights.com

About GoldenSun Insights

GoldenSun Insights works closely with their clients to develop compelling strategies – elevating products and services beyond commodities to value-added positioning. GoldenSun delivers in all aspects of the produce supply chain, from strategy to business development to brand marketing and management and everything in between. With an energetic staff, the company explores each client’s critical challenges and opportunities, distinguishing real versus perceived needs and developing a clear list of priorities that align with both human and financial resources to optimize results. Its fresh insights are grounded in “roll-up-your-sleeves” work from seed to retail, including retail buying, marketing and merchandising – plus qualitative research, brand management, graphic design, public relations and social media.