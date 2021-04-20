Don Goodwin, GoldenSun Insights Founder and Former Owner, Dies at 58

Mound, MN. – Don Goodwin, founder and former owner of GoldenSun Insights, a strategy centric firm focused in the fresh produce industry, passed away on Sunday, April 18th, 2021. Goodwin was 58 years old. He leaves behind his loving wife, Roxanne, and daughter Isabella. He was surrounded by family during his passing. Goodwin had been battling multiple myeloma since November 2013.

An industry veteran, Goodwin had an extensive career in the produce industry, spanning 40 years, during which he touched just about every aspect of the supply chain – from procurement to wholesale to marketing.

Goodwin began his career as a graduate of Western Michigan University’s Food Distribution Program.

Before founding GoldenSun Insights in 2004, Goodwin led Target’s produce division with the rollout of Super Target in 1998 and served as the chief operating officer of Green Giant Fresh where he built retail and grower partnerships to expand the Green Giant brand. An expert in licensing, Goodwin also helped found Imagination Farms, a fresh produce distribution company focused on increasing children’s consumption of fruits and vegetables, and negotiated a partnership with Disney Consumer Product’s food, health and beauty division to include fresh produce under the Disney Garden brand. He was also a member of the advisory board for Titan Farms. Goodwin received many accolades throughout his career, including being honored by The Packer 25: Most Influential Leaders in the Produce Industry.

Goodwin was well-known for his strategic planning skills, as he has successfully facilitated the planning process for many companies in the supply chain.

Goodwin was a humble man with a charismatic personality, quick wit and a compassionate soul. He is loved by all whom associated with him. A loving husband and father who adored his wife and daughter, he was devoted to his family.

“As an advisor to us, the company, and our clients, Don will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Don was a brilliant man; he was kind and compassionate.”

-Randy Riley, co-owner, GoldenSun Insights

“He was an example of a hard-working businessman, husband, and father. He was a sounding board for all of us and we will miss him dearly.”

-Jason Fuller, co-owner, GoldenSun Insights

A funeral service for close family and friends will be held this Friday the 23rd at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mound, MN and a celebration of life will be held later in July. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation.