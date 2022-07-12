GoldenSun Insights’ Randy Riley Looks Forward to Discussing the Future of Private Label with Industry Leaders

Batavia, OH — Randy Riley, co-owner of GoldenSun Insights and retail veteran, is scheduled to moderate the ‘Private Label vs. Consumer Brand: The Competition for Shelf Space’ panel at the upcoming Organic Produce Summit, taking place July 13-14 in Monterey, Ca. The panelists will debate the shift from branded product to private label and the implications of what this means for the industry and consumers.

“At GoldenSun Insights, we foster strategic relationships between the grower, marketer, and retail community daily,” says Randy Riley, president, and co-owner of GoldenSun Insights. “I am looking forward to bringing these communities together to debate our evolving industry and what effects private label and national brands have on their businesses.”

Prior to GoldenSun Insights, Riley had over two decades of experience at Kroger, ending his time with the company as the Director of Produce Merchandising and Procurement. During his career in the retail sector, Riley was privy to early discussions on private label implementations and analyzed the effects on consumer buying behavior.

“Given the current state, we acknowledge that labor, supply, cost-of-goods, and logistics are top-of-mind for our industry,” states Riley. “Our panelists are ready to discuss how this impacts the importance of branding and the heightened competition for shelf space.”

Riley will be leading the discussion with panelists Jeff Cady, Director of Produce and Floral of Tops Friendly Markets; Josh Leichter, Chief Executive Officer at Pacific Trellis Fruit; and Dave Hewitt, Vice President of Sales of 4Earth Farms.

To explore the full show events schedule, visit the Organic Produce Summit website. https://www.organicproducesummit.com/schedule

