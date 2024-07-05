Side Delights Will Showcase Its Organic Potatoes & Onions at the Organic Produce Summit

Driving healthy, organic fresh potatoes and onions, Fresh Solutions Network will exhibit at booth #811 on July 11, 2024, in Monterey, California

Newport Beach, CA – Fresh Solutions Network® (FSN) announced it will showcase its Side Delights® Organic potatoes and onions at the Organic Produce Summit trade show on July 11, 2024, in Monterey, California. FSN partners Basin Gold Cooperative of Pasco, WA, and the Masser Family of Companies of Sacramento, PA, will represent the Network at the show. The Organic Produce Summit celebrates the organic produce industry, sharing information about the success and insights of this rapid-growth, multi-billion-dollar food sector.

“We have exhibited at OPS since it began in 2016, and we are proud to participate in this show featuring our organic potatoes and onions,” said Kathleen Triou, President and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “Organic-focused consumers desire purity in the food they eat. We provide transparency of our quality potatoes from where they were grown and how they were treated, from the farm to the store. Side Delights® Organic potatoes are 100 percent non-GMO, USDA, and state-certified organic. The shopper-friendly packaging includes the top three most popular potato varieties – Red, Yellow, and Russet- and is available as a 3-pound offering in combo mesh, straight Poly, and BioFlex sustainable bags. Organic onions are sold under the Side Delights® Organic brand, including colossal, jumbo, and medium sizes of Red, Yellow, and White onions.”

The organic potato segment commands a premium in the marketplace and continues to grow with 5% of the potato category dollar share. Organic volume sales represent a 3% share of the category, up +2.4% versus the year before1. Taste and perceived quality are always among the top five reasons consumers buy organic produce. Post-pandemic, 72% of consumers are willing to pay more for organic, 78% are willing to pay more for locally-grown produce, and 60% are willing to pay more for recyclable packaging.2 Side Delights® Organic potatoes in the BioFlex package hits on all these “premium” queues.

“As long as consumers want a high-quality organic option for potatoes, we will continue to grow it,” added Triou, “Our Side Delights brand extends easily into the organic space as it represents a quality potato, premium packaging at a competitive price.”

Side Delights® offers a variety of choices for the organic and sustainable consumer, including Petite Organic Potatoes, Organic Potatoes, and Organic Onions. For more information on Side Delights® products and its network of farms, visit www.FreshSolutionsNet.com, SideDelights.com, and GrownWhereItMatters.com.

* Sources:

1. Circana Unify Retail Sales: 52 weeks ending 7/2/23

2. IFPA Global Insights – December 2022

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Sterman Masser, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), and NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND).