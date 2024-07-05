New Panel to Discuss E-Commerce Opportunities in Organic Produce

MONTEREY, CA. –– Set to highlight the future of e-commerce for the organic produce industry and how producers can seize growth opportunities to maximize sales, Organic Produce Summit announces new session “State of E-Commerce Produce Sales.” Held July 10-11 at the Monterey Conference Center, OPS will bring together over 175 organic growers, shippers and processors from all corners of the business.

Moderating the e-commerce session is Ryan Mulvany, E-Commerce Advisor & Investor, ryanmulvany.com, alongside speakers Andrew McGregor, Senior Director of Produce, Misfits Market and Roger Brady, Purchasing & Category Manager for Produce & Floral, Good Eggs.

This panel will delve into e-commerce opportunities for the produce industry, covering current successes and areas for improvement, including recent trends in direct-to-consumer retail. In 2023, U.S. Organic sales topped $9.6 billion, underscoring consumers growing demand of fresh produce. The session, sponsored by Olivia’s Organics, will discuss the future of e-commerce and how organic producers can cater to this demand through ecommerce, while also addressing challenges in selling perishable items directly to consumers.

As the industry continues to grow, Organic Produce Summit connects buyers and suppliers in the organic fresh produce industry under one roof to network, learn and showcase innovative solutions from across North America and the world. With a robust list of over 300 retailers set to attend, including vice presidents, directors and other produce buying leadership, this year’s OPS will bring together all members of the organic produce industry.

For further information about the Organic Produce Summit, or to register to attend the event, please visit organicproducesummit.com.

