Joel Peterson Appointed President of Bristol Wave Seafoods

Bristol Bay Native Corporation (BBNC) and Bristol Bay Alaska Seafoods, LLC (BBAS), are pleased to announce the appointment of Joel Peterson as President of Bristol Wave Seafoods, LLC (Bristol Wave), a subsidiary of BBAS. Peterson started his new role on January 11, 2022, working alongside David Little, who will serve as Chief Executive Officer.

Bristol Wave manages the sales and operations of BBAS’s nine-vessel fleet, which was formed in 2019 when Clipper Seafoods and Blue North Fisheries merged their operations and BBNC acquired a majority interest in the combined company.

Peterson graduated with an MBA from the University of Washington Foster School of Business and has served on the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council Advisory Panel for nine years. He fished on Clipper Seafoods vessels for over 10 years and has been working in sales since 2015, with responsibility for quality and production planning as well as several key customer relationships.

Little, founder of Clipper Seafoods, has served as President of the operating companies since the 2019 merger and has been an integral part of the succession planning process. “Joel is the ideal candidate to take over management of Bristol Wave,” said Little. “He is actually a legacy hire; Joel’s father was one of the original captains of Clipper Seafoods and a long-time Clipper director and shareholder,” added Little. “I have great confidence in Joel and am extremely happy to see him take on such an important role.”

“I am excited for this opportunity,” said Peterson. “I have been working towards this goal for many years and I am determined to see that Bristol Wave continues to have the most well-maintained fleet in our sector, a reputation for the highest quality of sustainably harvested groundfish, and the best trained and safest crews.”

“I appreciate the work that Clipper Seafoods and Blue North leadership have done to merge these two excellent companies into BBAS and its operating company, Bristol Wave Seafoods, over the last several years,” said Jason Metrokin, BBNC President and CEO. “BBNC looks forward to working with Joel in his new role while he navigates this operation into the future.”

###

About Bristol Bay Alaska Seafoods, LLC: Bristol Bay Alaska Seafoods, LLC (BBAS), in which Bristol Bay Native Corporation holds a majority interest, is the holding company for the largest freezer longline fleet in the United States and conducts its operations through Bristol Wave Seafoods.

About Bristol Wave Seafoods, LLC: Bristol Wave Seafoods, LLC, an operating company of Bristol Bay Alaska Seafoods, provides high quality, sustainably harvested Alaska seafood to its customers. Learn more at bristolwaveseafoods.com.

About Bristol Bay Native Corporation: Bristol Bay Native Corporation is a diversified Alaska Native investment corporation dedicated to the mission of “Enriching Our Native Way of Life.” Established through the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971, BBNC works to protect the land in Bristol Bay, celebrate the legacy of its people, and enhance the lives of its shareholders. Learn more at bbnc.net.