Bristol Bay Native Corporation Announces Leadership For Bristol Bay Seafood Investments, LLC

Anchorage, AK— As part of its new investment into Alaska’s seafood industry, Bristol Bay Native Corporation (BBNC) has hired Amy Humphreys as President and CEO and BBNC shareholder Everette Anderson as Senior Vice President of Bristol Bay Seafood Investments, LLC. In their new positions, Humphreys and Anderson will guide and grow BBNC’s emerging venture into this major sector of Alaska’s economy and overall global commerce.

BBNC acquired Blue North Fisheries and Clipper Seafoods in September 2019 and organized the two companies under the banner of Bristol Bay Alaska Seafoods, LLC. As part of this transaction, BBNC also created Bristol Bay Seafood Investments, LLC to serve as a holding company for Bristol Bay Alaska Seafoods, LLC and any future seafood investments.

“This investment is about expansion and economic opportunity for BBNC and all of Alaska as this opportunity will help us expand internationally,” said Jason Metrokin, President and CEO of BBNC. “We have two amazing people ready to strengthen the leadership of this burgeoning sector, including one of our shareholders. While we will miss Everette on our board, his leadership in this new role drives us further down the road of success.”

Humphreys and Anderson will provide strategic leadership and operational oversight to Bristol Bay Seafood Investments and its subsidiary Bristol Bay Alaska Seafoods.

Humphreys’ background in the seafood and food manufacturing and distribution industries will be an immediate asset to Bristol Bay Seafood Investments. She has a long history with American Seafoods, both as an executive and as a board member, and is a former president and CEO of Icicle Seafoods, a diversified seafood company with operations throughout Alaska across multiple species and product sales worldwide.

“I am thrilled with this opportunity to serve BBNC’s shareholders,” said Humphreys. “The seafood industry is incredibly dynamic and offers boundless opportunities to deliver premium products to the world market. I’m pleased to join the solid team in place at BBNC and work together to expand further in the global seafood sector.”

Anderson has served on the BBNC Board of Directors since 2013 and has decades of experience in the seafood and rural energy industries, most recently serving as Sr. Commercial Manager at the Marine Stewardship Council. He will be stepping down from his board position to take this new role.

“What an amazing opportunity,” he said. “While proudly serving my fellow shareholders on the BBNC Board of Directors was an honor, my new role in BBSI offers a chance to assist in growing the BBNC seafood platform while also expanding the Alaska economy, which is very appealing to me.”

Former Clipper Seafoods President David Little and Michael and Patrick Burns of Blue North Fisheries will continue to manage operations of Bristol Bay Alaska Seafoods.

Both Humphreys and Anderson begin their new roles immediately.

About BBNC: Bristol Bay Native Corporation is a responsible Alaska Native investment corporation dedicated to the mission of “Enriching Our Native Way of Life.” Established through the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971, BBNC works to protect the land in Bristol Bay, celebrate the legacy of its people, and enhance the lives of its shareholders. Learn more at www.bbnc.net.