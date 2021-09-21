LGS Specialty Sales Launches 2nd Annual “One Step at a Time” Consumer Sweepstakes

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – LGS Specialty Sales, a leading importer of citrus, avocados, grapes and persimmons, announces the launch of its “One Step at a Time” consumer sweepstakes to elevate the limited-time pink Darling Clementine® packaging in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Now through October 31, consumers can enter the “One Step at a Time” sweepstakes to receive prizes that encourage a more active lifestyle. At the end of the sweepstakes, two winners will be randomly selected to receive the grand prize of Airpod Pro’s, a desk elliptical, a $200 Nike gift card and a HidrateSpark Smart Water Bottle. Throughout the promotion, LGS will also host giveaways on Instagram to award four winners with a $50 Visa gift card.

“We know that choosing a more active lifestyle often begins ‘one step at a time,’” said Luke Sears, President and Founder of LGS Specialty Sales. “Given the success of our ‘One Step At A Time’ promotion in 2020, we’re excited for another opportunity to encourage shoppers to take steps toward that lifestyle and raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with our pink Darling Clementine® packaging.”

To elevate the promotion and drive consumers into stores, LGS is utilizing social media advertising, email marketing and influencer partnerships. Participants can enter the promotion HERE. Retailers can inquire HERE to find out how to get the pink bags supplied to stores.

For additional information, please visit lgssales.com

About LGS Specialty Sales, Ltd.

About LGS Specialty Sales, Ltd.

Born out of love of fresh produce and a desire to bring the world's best-tasting fruit to U.S. shoppers, LGS Specialty Sales, Ltd. has been importing fruit from select growers around the world for 30 years. Today, LGS is a leading importer of clementines, oranges, avocados, grapes, lemons, minneolas, cara cara oranges and persimmons, with an industry-wide reputation for innovation and excellence in produce quality, service, packaging and food safety.