SEPC Sends Truckload of Water to Aid in Hurricane Ida Disaster Relief

Millen, GA – As part of their SEPC Cares initiative, the Southeast Produce Council is proud to partner with the Society of St. Andrew and Publix Super Markets to deliver a straight load of drinking water in response to the devastation left by Hurricane Ida. SEPC is reaching out to members in hopes that they are willing to join the rest of the SEPC family by making a contribution to this cause.

David Sherrod, SEPC President & CEO – “Our hearts go out to the many who are suffering during this disaster. This tragic event, coupled with the pandemic, has created an urgent need for clean water. We are partnering with Society of St. Andrew and Publix Super Markets to organize a truckload of bottled water to be delivered to the Baton Rouge area in the next few days. We also applaud TIPA and Rouses for the fresh produce donations they’ve recently provided. We will be reaching out to our grower/shipper family for produce donations to follow as soon as possible.”

The water will be delivered to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Please contact the SEPC at info@seproducecouncil.com if you are able to contribute in any way.

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) is a member-driven, non-profit association of more than 3,000 leaders from all facets of the produce industry. It was formed more than 20 years ago to promote the value of fresh fruits and vegetables in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia through networking, innovation, community, and education. Today, SEPC is a thriving organization that continues to share and pursue its vision, mission, values, and goals. Learn more by visiting www.seproducecouncil.com.