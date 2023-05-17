Fresh Del Monte and Sustainable Food Maker Vertage Partner to Expand Distribution of Healthy Foods

MIAMI-Fresh Del Monte, Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, distributors, and marketers of high-quality fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, and Vertage Inc., a chef-founded company that produces uncompromising foods made without animals™, including a line of dairy-free cheeses, announced today a strategic partnership to widen the reach of healthy and sustainable food options to consumers.

The partnership is part of Fresh Del Monte’s ongoing commitment tosustainability and healthy living and provides commercial opportunities for both companies. The produce giant will support the growth of Vertage by providing access to its production facilities, technology, and logistics network through its inland logistics company, which includes Tricont Trucking and Tricont Logistics. Vertage will have access to distribution and transportation through the partnership, giving them the ability to expand into new markets by utilizing Tricont and Fresh Del Monte’s ships, ports, and temperature-controlled warehouses strategically located throughout 34 facilities in North America. Fresh Del Monte also participated in the company’s latest fundraising round.

“Vertage shares our commitment to sustainable, healthy eating, and we’re excited for the possibilities this alliance will bring,” said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and CEO at Fresh Del Monte. “We’re always seeking to collaborate with brands that align with our mission and can leverage our multiple streams of business, such as our reliable logistics network.”

Fresh Del Monte continues to solidify its goal to optimize its underutilized assets and offer its resources to others. As consumer demand for clean-label, healthier products continues to rise, Vertage and Fresh Del Monte are well positioned to deliver products that are nutritious, convenient and affordable.

“Fresh Del Monte has an incredible legacy as a global leader in fresh, healthy eating and we are honored to partner with them,” said Tim Wildin, CEO at Vertage. “This partnership will allow us to expand our line of our clean-label, healthy foods to more people, more quickly, and more affordably than ever before.”

Vertage was founded by Chef Margaux Riccio, whose award-winning Washington, D.C. area restaurants Bubbies and PowPow have allowed her to continuously experiment with a wide range of delicious foods made without the use of ingredients from animals. Restaurants have been key to the research and development of the very first Vertage products. Vertage cheeses are now served at notable restaurants in California (Crossroads Kitchen), New York (Unregular Pizza, Butcher’s Daughter), and the mid-Atlantic (Call Your Mother, Andy’s Pizza).

About Fresh Del Monte

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. In 2022 and 2023, we were ranked as one of “America’s Most Trusted Companies” by Newsweek based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. Fresh Del Monte Produce is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.

About Vertage

Vertage is a producer of uncompromising foods made without animals™. Current products available at retail and through foodservice channels include a line of dairy-free cheeses. The company was founded by Chef Margaux Riccio who operates multiple restaurants under the Bubbies and PowPow brands in the Washington, DC area. Chef Margaux created her recipes out of necessity after developing a life-threatening dairy allergy that nearly ended her career as a chef. Starting with the finest clean-label ingredients, Vertage employs classic cheesemaking techniques and patent-pending fermentation processes to make truly delicious dairy-free cheeses. Vertage products can currently be found in select restaurants and specialty markets throughout California, Washington DC, and New York