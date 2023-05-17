Violife Professional Debuts NEW Easy Melt Cheese

Violife Retail & FoodService May 17, 2023

Violife Professional, the foodservice arm of Violife, is excited to announce the debut of Violife Just Like American Slices Easy Melt.

This new cheese option is available to foodservice establishments, including restaurants, QSR, education establishments, manufacturing, cafes, and more. It’s the perfect meltable cheese for delicious menu options that require a quickly melting cheese including burgers, sandwiches, wraps, and more. Conveniently pre-sliced, this cheese is not only great for your hot and grilled food, but also for your cold sandwiches, buffets, and trays. 

Made with coconut oil, not soy, Violife has a unique cheesy flavor and texture. It’s free from animal products, dairy, soy, gluten, nuts, lactose, GMOs and preservatives. Plus, an excellent source of Vitamin B12.

