Driscoll’s Sweetest Batch Berries are Finally More Affordable

Clint Rainey, FastCompany.com Produce March 26, 2024

America, the land of plenty, is still a place where a half dozen premium strawberries can fetch more than a sawbuck.

This past year, Driscoll’s got busy democratizing specialty fruit in a way that only the Earth’s largest berry company could: by flooding supermarkets with designer berries at mass scale.

Driscoll’s has long reveled in the success achieved by its hallmark premium line, Sweetest Batch. One product in it, the extra-sweet blueberries, alone now represents 25% of its business during peak season. Yet these varieties had always been limited quantity, released once a year. 

