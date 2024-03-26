Driscoll’s Sweetest Batch Berries are Finally More Affordable

America, the land of plenty, is still a place where a half dozen premium strawberries can fetch more than a sawbuck.

This past year, Driscoll’s got busy democratizing specialty fruit in a way that only the Earth’s largest berry company could: by flooding supermarkets with designer berries at mass scale.

Driscoll’s has long reveled in the success achieved by its hallmark premium line, Sweetest Batch. One product in it, the extra-sweet blueberries, alone now represents 25% of its business during peak season. Yet these varieties had always been limited quantity, released once a year.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FastCompany.com