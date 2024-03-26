Sodexo Brings Fresh Produce to the University of Denver’s Food Pantry

The university has partnered with Sodexo, which now provides fresh produce to the food pantry.

The University of Denver’s (DU) food pantry seeks to address food insecurity by offering no-cost food to DU students. It’s a pressing issue for the DU community, as a 2023 study by the DU’s Health and Counseling Services found that 50% of DU students are dealing with low or very low food security, according to a statement.

But now, thanks to a partnership with Sodexo, the university’s foodservice provider, the DU pantry will provide fresh produce in addition to shelf-stable food. Under the agreement, Sodexo will provide at least 20 pounds of fresh, unused produce to the pantry every week.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FoodServiceDirector.com