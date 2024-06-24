Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation Announces its 2024 Award Recipients

Five Students and Five Sodexo Employees Recognized for Fighting Hunger in their Communities

BETHESDA, Md. — The Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation is proud to announce its 2024 Stephen J. Brady Stop Hunger Scholars and Heroes of Everyday Life®. Five students and five Sodexo employees will receive a $5,000 grant to continue their work to fight food insecurity within their communities. Top award recipients were honored at the Annual Sodexo Charity Classic presented by PepsiCo in Marco Island, FL. This year’s event celebrated the Foundation’s 25th Anniversary of leading change in the hunger space.

“Since its establishment, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has been relentless in its efforts to eliminate childhood hunger, a monumental endeavor of significant magnitude,” said Joan McGlockton, Chair, Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation and Associate General Counsel, Corporate Affairs, Sodexo. “We extend our deepest gratitude to the 2024 Stephen J. Brady Stop Hunger Scholars and Heroes of Everyday Life® for their invaluable contribution to our ambitious mission to drive a movement of people to respond, unite and empower communities.”

The Stephen J. Brady Stop Hunger Scholars for 2024 are:

William Cabaniss, Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow, Rising College Freshman, Farragut, TN —

William established Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow, selling homemade vanilla extract and donating all proceeds to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. His initiative has raised $210,000, funding nearly 632,000 meals for the hungry, showcasing the impactful role of youth-led activism in addressing societal issues.

William established Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow, selling homemade vanilla extract and donating all proceeds to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. His initiative has raised $210,000, funding nearly 632,000 meals for the hungry, showcasing the impactful role of youth-led activism in addressing societal issues. Claire Chi, Dancing Against Hunger, Rising College Freshman, State College, PA —

Claire leads Dancing Against Hunger, a nonprofit raising funds and mobilizing against childhood hunger. As a Student Advocate for the School Nutrition Association of Pennsylvania, she works on legislation for free school meals. Claire’s TEDxPSU Talk empowers youth to fight hunger, shaping brighter futures.

Claire leads Dancing Against Hunger, a nonprofit raising funds and mobilizing against childhood hunger. As a Student Advocate for the School Nutrition Association of Pennsylvania, she works on legislation for free school meals. Claire’s TEDxPSU Talk empowers youth to fight hunger, shaping brighter futures. Brian Garrabrant, Brian’s Bagels, Rising College Freshman Margate, NJ —

Brian tackles hunger and food waste through Brian’s Bagels, donating over 100,000 unsold bagels to New Jersey and Delaware organizations. Leading Post Crashers, a 500-student service-learning club, he fights poverty, hunger, and supports veterans. Brian’s commitment and innovative solutions drive tangible change in his community.

Brian tackles hunger and food waste through Brian’s Bagels, donating over 100,000 unsold bagels to New Jersey and Delaware organizations. Leading Post Crashers, a 500-student service-learning club, he fights poverty, hunger, and supports veterans. Brian’s commitment and innovative solutions drive tangible change in his community. Miller Manguno, Operation Orange Haven, Rising College Junior, Germantown, TN —

Miller created Operation: Orange Haven to tackle food insecurity in Tennessee, managing weekly donations, organizing projects like Thanksgiving Food Boxes, and fundraising for CoHope. His efforts have provided over 15,000 meals, underscoring his commitment to fighting hunger in underserved communities.

Miller created Operation: Orange Haven to tackle food insecurity in Tennessee, managing weekly donations, organizing projects like Thanksgiving Food Boxes, and fundraising for CoHope. His efforts have provided over 15,000 meals, underscoring his commitment to fighting hunger in underserved communities. Chris “CJ” Matthews, The Giving Bowl, Rising High School Junior, McDonough, GA —

At just ten years old, CJ launched The Giving Bowl to fight hunger in his community, blending his love for football with philanthropy. His initiative has brought food and solace to 4,500 families. CJ also leads projects like Giving To Seniors and the Good Back-to-School Kickoff, encouraging youth volunteerism and addressing the diverse impacts of food insecurity.

Click here to view a video about the 2024 Stephen J. Brady Scholars.

The Foundation also awarded six $1,000 hunger-fighting grants to students receiving the Stephen J. Brady Stop Hunger Emerging Leaders designation:

Adam Belouad, Hand to Hunger; Rising High School Senior, Falls Church City, VA

Sahasra Boggarapu, Tutor Tots; Rising High School Senior, Richmond, VA

Landon Brusky, The County Corner; Rising College Freshman, Huntsville, AL

Rebecca Friedman, Cakes For Caring; Rising College Freshman, Golden Beach, FL

Barrett Gallo, Kneading to Help; Rising College Freshman, Providence, RI

Samantha Sandhaus, Feeding Philly; Rising College Freshman, Philadelphia, PA

The Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation also awards Sodexo employees who invest time, talent, and resources to fight hunger in their communities. These employees, recognized as Heroes of Everyday Life®, are honored for their efforts responding to immediate food needs in their communities, as well as empowering people to rise above food insecurity.

“Congratulations to our 2024 Heroes of Everyday Life® who are continuously doing extraordinary work in their communities,” said Roxanne Moore, Executive Director, Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation. “They are leaders in their communities and inspire others in their personal and professional lives to be changemakers for a world without hunger.”

The 2024 Heroes of Everyday Life® are:

Allison Asaro, Senior Area General Manager, Societe Generale, New York, NY —

Allison passionately serves her community at Feeding with TLC, Trinity Lutheran Church’s soup kitchen, demonstrating deep compassion and commitment to combating food insecurity. Her dedication inspires her Sodexo team to join her in the fight against hunger, embodying the true spirit of service.

Allison passionately serves her community at Feeding with TLC, Trinity Lutheran Church’s soup kitchen, demonstrating deep compassion and commitment to combating food insecurity. Her dedication inspires her Sodexo team to join her in the fight against hunger, embodying the true spirit of service. Alexis Beltre, Manager, Client Relations; Corporate Staff, Buffalo, NY —

Alexis has spent 20 years serving his company and community. Raised in the Bronx, he’s become a financial literacy champion, helping young adults break free from poverty through workshops and partnerships. Alexis’s selfless dedication exemplifies the spirit of an everyday hero.

Alexis has spent 20 years serving his company and community. Raised in the Bronx, he’s become a financial literacy champion, helping young adults break free from poverty through workshops and partnerships. Alexis’s selfless dedication exemplifies the spirit of an everyday hero. Trudy Lovell, Barista, Hospital Corp of America, Nashville, TN —

Trudy, aka Ms. Trudy, is a cherished barista and frontline hero. Her own struggles with housing and food insecurity drive her to fight poverty in her community. Through relentless food recovery and clothing donations, she brings love and support to those in need. Trudy’s unwavering dedication and selflessness define her as a true hero.

Trudy, aka Ms. Trudy, is a cherished barista and frontline hero. Her own struggles with housing and food insecurity drive her to fight poverty in her community. Through relentless food recovery and clothing donations, she brings love and support to those in need. Trudy’s unwavering dedication and selflessness define her as a true hero. Brandon Mayle, Lead Systems Engineer; Corporate Staff, Youngstown, OH —

Brandon, President of the Sodexo Roth Volunteer Group in Youngstown, OH, embodies his community’s resilience. Over a decade at Sodexo, his commitment to community service goes beyond his job. Coordinating initiatives and humanitarian efforts, Brandon has supported local organizations like Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley and the Rescue Mission.

Brandon, President of the Sodexo Roth Volunteer Group in Youngstown, OH, embodies his community’s resilience. Over a decade at Sodexo, his commitment to community service goes beyond his job. Coordinating initiatives and humanitarian efforts, Brandon has supported local organizations like Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley and the Rescue Mission. Ronnie “Ron” Melvin, Operations Manager, Hospital Corp of America, Nashville, TN —

Ron’s volunteer work with Launch Pad supports LGBTQ+ youth facing homelessness. With over 26 years at Sodexo, Ron goes beyond his job, offering meals, mentorship, and hope to those in need. His compassion and culinary skills unite communities, making him a hero in the fight against homelessness and food insecurity.

Click here to view a video about the 2024 Heroes of Everyday Life®.

The Foundation also awarded three $1,000 hunger-fighting grants to Sodexo employees receiving the Heroes of Everyday Life® Honorable Mention designation:

Fran Alvarado, Sustainability Specialist, Northern Arizona University Campus Dining, Flagstaff, AZ

Justin Jatiram, General Manager, Palo Alto Unified School District, Palo Alto, CA

Denzel K. Turner, Sr.; General Manager, East Orange School District, East Orange, NJ

Established in 1999, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation is an independent charitable organization with a mission to fight against hunger and food insecurity. Core to this mission has been the health and welfare of children. In addition to awarding grants to youth scholars and Sodexo employee Heroes of Everyday Life, the Foundation provides contributions to several national and local non-profits helping to end hunger. Building on 25 years of leadership, in collaboration with volunteers, NGO partners, donors and the unique ecosystem of its founding partner, Sodexo, the Foundation is scaling up innovative hunger-fighting solutions. These solutions are poised to have a broader and deeper impact on ending hunger in the most vulnerable communities. Visit Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation’s Linktree to connect to their social media channels and follow their impactful work throughout the year.