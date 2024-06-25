BLOOM FRESH Conducts its First-Ever Open Day in China – the World’s Leading Breeder of Table Grapes

More than 80 guests attended the event to taste and learn about BLOOM’s vast portfolio of table grapes and share a vision of innovation and sustainability

LONDON — BLOOM FRESH™, the world’s largest premium fruit-breeding company specializing in table grapes, cherries, and raisins, conducted its first-ever table grape Open Day in China in early June. Over 80 guests attended the event which was held in Yunnan province and showcased the significance of the Chinese market for BLOOM FRESH™ and the company’s commitment to innovation in grape cultivation.

Attendees were treated to eight unique and tasty varieties of BLOOM FRESH’s table grapes, including five to test: Sweet Bond™, Candy Dreams™, Sweet Nectar™, Candy Snaps™, and Sweet Magic™. The day’s program included tours of the vineyards followed by lectures and tastings of the BLOOM varieties.

“It was an exciting moment to witness the imported varieties that are grown well or even better in the soil of our motherland. Very encouraging!” said Mandy Chan, co-owner of P&C International Trading Ltd.

China represents a major market for BLOOM, as the country is recognized as the world’s leading producer of grapes with an estimated output of 12.6 million metric tons, according to a recent report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service. Nearly 84% of the grapes grown in China are table grapes. The country’s vast land mass, temperate climate in many regions, and soil quality have made it ideal for licensed growers to harvest many of BLOOM’s vast portfolio of table grapes.

Michell Yip from Rui Ocean said: “We saw great opportunities of the varieties. We trust we’re opening a new track for the industry.”

“Our first Open Day in China was a groundbreaking success, marking a significant milestone as the first of its kind in China. We witnessed the enthusiastic interest and positive feedback from growers, especially considering the challenging conditions of growing grapes in Southern Yunnan province,” said David Smith, BLOOM’s General Manager, Table Grapes & Cherries, China, for the China Open Day. “This event not only showcased our leadership in the industry but also paved the way for potential collaborations, with many first-time conversations between growers and main licensees. We are proud of our team in China for their outstanding organization and execution to make this a success!”

About BLOOM FRESH™

BLOOM FRESH™ International is the world’s largest premium fruit-breeding company and a global leader in fruit innovation. BLOOM stands as a beacon of innovation and sustainability. With 45 years of combined experience, BLOOM FRESH™ uses natural breeding techniques to develop new table grape, raisin, and cherry varieties for customers worldwide. BLOOM FRESH™ will advance the produce industry by bringing forward varieties with improved eating characteristics and long-term sustainable crop production for growers. BLOOM FRESH™ stands at the forefront of creating a healthier, tasteful, and sustainable future for growers and consumers worldwide.