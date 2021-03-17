Hazel Tech to Host First Annual Cherry Quality Summit

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies, Inc., a USDA-funded technology company delivering new solutions for fresh produce to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and fight food waste, announces the launch of the first ever virtual Cherry Quality Summit. A one hour event will be held on Friday March 26th, the summit will feature keynote speakers from across the industry ahead of the 2021 Northern American cherry season.



Speakers will include Dr. Yu Dong, former Horticulture Post-Doctoral Research Associate at Oregon State University – Hood River Agricultural Extension Office, Anne-Marie Roerink, Founder and Principal of 210 Analytics, David Ortega, Orchard View Cherries, Director of Packaging Operations, and Mario Cervantes, Senior Business Development Manager at Hazel Technologies, Inc.



Keynote speeches will highlight the latest research on cherry post-harvest quality, including stem greening, dehydration, and pitting. In addition, speakers will discuss new cherry quality technology that has been tested by Oregon State and Cornell Universities on Bing, Lapins, Sweetheart, Skeena and Rainier varieties. Experts will also present on domestic and global cherry trends, merchandising and the shopper journey in 2021 and beyond.

“In the U.S., cherries are among the top 10 fruits and vegetables in terms of absolute dollar growth at retail — a remarkable accomplishment based on the size of the segment,” commented Anne-Marie Roerink. “I look forward to digging into this performance a lot more to understand what drove success in 2020 and what may be ways to continue the winning streak in 2021.”

“My research vision of preserving fruit quality, reducing postharvest losses and extending sweet cherries has been the cornerstone to my studies for over a decade,” commented Dr. Yu Dong. “I look forward to sharing insights around proven advancements in postharvest technology.”

“Orchard View looks for premium flavor, size and harvest timing to create a seamless supply of top quality cherries,” commented David Ortega. “We are continually looking for innovative ways to enhance our consumers’ experience, which is why we are excited to participate in the Cherry Quality Summit.” With over 3,400 acres in The Dalles, Oregon, Orchard View is dedicated to supplying top selling cherry varieties domestically and worldwide.

“Hazel Tech® invests in extensive research to understand the unique quality and supply chain challenges in cherries. We are excited to offer solutions that can help growers, shippers and retailers provide premium quality fruit to the market. Hazel® is committed to developing pre-harvest and post-harvest technology for cherries and are excited to participate in and sponsor this event” said Mario Cervantes, Senior Business Development Manager Hazel Technologies.

The Cherry Quality Summit is a free event. Registration is open to the general industry until March 26th or until capacity is reached.

To learn more about the event and register, visit www.bit.ly/cherryqualitysummit2021

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech® services over 150 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging”; at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs including UC Davis, Cornell University, and Oregon State University. In 2020, Hazel was used on over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About Dr. Yu Dong:

Dr. Yu Dong is an academic researcher with a Doctor of Botany and specialization in improving horticulture practices. His research with Oregon State University’s Department of Horticulture focuses on metabolic and physiological mechanisms of fruit quality and storability, developing postharvest treatments and temperature conditions, and improving horticultural practices.

About 210 Analytics:

210 Analytics, LLC provides customized research and marketing strategies with a specialty in food retailing. Working closely with retailers, wholesalers, suppliers, manufacturers and trade associations, 210 Analytics offers an in-depth perspective on the changing nature of the consumer, shopper and the food retailing business. Its consumer-centric studies often serve as a catalyst for industry growth by providing deep category insight and solutions. Find Anne-Marie Roerink on LinkedIn for frequent industry updates.

For more information, visit www.210analytics.com

About Orchard View Cherries:

Tucked away on protected hillsides along the Columbia River Gorge, Orchard View Cherries grow plump and flavorful. For four generations, the Bailey family has perfected the art of cherry growing. Under the guidance of Walter and Mabel Bailey’s great-granddaughter Brenda Thomas, roughly 14,000 tons of preferred cherry varieties are grown annually on over 3,200 acres. Orchard View is unique in that it grows only cherries, unlike many other producers in the region who grow numerous other items, so it can channel specific expertise into unsurpassed cherry flavor and eating experience. Thanks to excellent fruit quality, Orchard View Cherries are highly sought-after domestically and in numerous export markets.

For more information, visit www.orchardview.com