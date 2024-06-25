Wholesum Shares 2023 Sustainability Journey in Annual Conscientious Company Report

AMADO, ARIZ. — Wholesum, a premier 100% organic grower and shipper of Fair Trade Certified fresh produce has announced the release of its 2023 Conscientious Company Report, Rooted in Authenticity. The report uses Wholesum’s values as the framework for presenting results of the company’s sustainability efforts in four areas: organic integrity, responsible agriculture, Fair Trade impact, and advancement towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals for the fiscal year 2023.

“With a value-driven culture propelling us, we have no doubt in our potential to continue improving in our use of energy and natural resources, the development of sustainable solutions, and in the contribution we make to the world,” states Wholesum co-owner and Chief Commercial Officer, Ricardo Crisantes.

Some of the accomplishments highlighted in the report are:

Over 2 million biological organisms produced in-house to support organic production and Integrated Pest Management.

41% of energy used at Wholesum’s distribution center in Nogales, AZ comes from solar, reducing reliance on non-renewable sources.

The recirculation of 29% of water used for irrigation at Wholesum’s Arizona farming site.

More than $15,000 in charitable contributions, including $10,000 in product scan-backs for Whole Foods Markets’ Whole Kids Foundation, funding edible learning gardens for students.

$1.2 million generated in Fair Trade Community Development Funds, supporting health, education, community infrastructure and housing projects.

Over $10 million generated in Community Development Funds in 11 years of the Fair Trade program, leading to substantial community impact.

More than 50% of inputs used across the family farms are now renewable.

Unique to this report is a focus on the initiatives that individuals within the company have taken to propel these results. “From harnessing solar energy, to producing biological insects, to finding new ways to connect with youth and the community, 2023 holds many examples of individuals and teams unlocking new possibilities for innovation and sustainable growth,” states Crisantes. “Each of our collaborators possesses a unique perspective and skillset that is valuable in solving complex problems,” he adds.

Since 2016, Wholesum has released its Conscientious Company Report annually remaining accountable in their efforts towards improved sustainability year after year. The company summarizes these efforts and shares them with the stakeholder community through this report.

To learn more about Wholesum’s efforts and results of its 2023 sustainability journey, visit: wh.farm/trade-resources. The full report can be downloaded from the “Sustainability Reports” tab.

About Wholesum:

Wholesum is a third-generation family farming operation based in Southern Arizona and growers/shippers of Fair Trade Certified, 100% organic produce. With over 90 years of farming experience, Wholesum has been dedicated to creating a more noble food system that puts people and the planet first through responsible sourcing, equitable labor practices and environmental protection. Through deep industry knowledge and innovation, Wholesum is positioned as leaders in the organic industry and pioneers in Fair Trade produce. Through a combination of greenhouse and open field production, Wholesum provides a year-round supply of high-quality organic vegetables. More information is available at www.wh.farm.