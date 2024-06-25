California Giant Berry Farms Forecasts Strong Pacific Northwest Blueberry Supplies 

California Giant Berry Farms Produce June 25, 2024

Watsonville, CA – California Giant Berry Farms forecasts a bountiful harvest of high-quality conventional and organic blueberries from its Pacific Northwest growing region in the coming months—making for ample availability of everyone’s favorite superfood just in time for National Blueberry Month.  

The Pacific Northwest blueberry season has officially begun, with strong conventional harvests out of Oregon, Washington and British Columbia with all regions reporting excellent flavor and size. Likewise, organic harvests are underway and ramping up stateside—with premium fruit being reported. Peak volumes of conventional and organic fruit will be available throughout the month of July, with an abundance of blueberries available through early-September.  

“We’re excited to share our abundance of conventional and organic blueberries from the Pacific Northwest,” said Markus Duran, Director of Bushberry at California Giant Berry Farms. “We had strong pollination from the start, and barring any major weather events, we look forward to a steady supply of nutritious berries to meet the ever-growing demand from our consumers.” 

California Giant continues to drive increases in blueberry consumption through consumer marketing to drive purchase intent for fresh blueberries and share the smiles and health benefits that they deliver. 

About California Giant Berry Farms 

California Giant Berry Farms delivers the best berry experience for retailers, foodservice and consumers alike by providing an all-season supply of sustainably grown blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries that represent the highest standards for quality, consistency and smiles. Over the last 40 years, California Giant has grown into a global family of people passionate about delivering the berry best. Quality, consistency and community inspire the mission and values that continue to sustain them.   

Related Articles

Seafood

Krill Arctic Foods Brings World’s Newest Superfood “Krill Meat” to the American Market as It Becomes the Healthiest Protein Known to Mankind

Krill Arctic Foods Seafood June 6, 2024

As the world pivots to eco-friendly and sustainable products, Krill Arctic Foods has officially brought “the world’s newest superfood” to market. Krill, scientific name Euphausia Superba, unlike any other seafood, feeds strictly on Phytoplankton, making their meat naturally gluten-free, the cleanest and purest source of Omega 3’s (EPA and DHA), Omega 6 fatty acids, and protein. Krill meat is a protein source like no other with 20% more digestible protein than that of any fish, meat, poultry, or plant-based food.