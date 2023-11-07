Sodexo Announces Molly Matthews as Chief Operating Officer for U.S. Healthcare & Seniors Divisions

Sodexo Retail & FoodService November 7, 2023

GAITHERSBURG, Md.– Sodexo announces the appointment of Molly Matthews as Chief Executive Officer for Sodexo’s U.S. Healthcare and Seniors divisions, replacing Stuart Winters who is returning to his native Australia.

“Ms. Matthews has extensive experience working in the U.S. healthcare industry,” said Sarosh Mistry, CEO, Sodexo North America. “In the last 25 years of her career Molly has led strategic relationships with some of the largest US healthcare systems. Molly has extensive experience in labor cost management, purchased services, aligned supply chain operations, and improved operational costs for businesses. In her tenure as COO for our US Healthcare segment, she has been instrumental in driving profitability, employee retention and our highest growth rate on record. We’re confident that under her leadership our U.S. healthcare and seniors business will continue to grow and expand, innovate, and deliver excellence to our clients.”

Matthews joined Sodexo in April 2022 as Chief Operating Officer for the healthcare division. Previously she was with Vizient where she was Senior Vice President and General Manager responsible for managing sales, including $23B in GPO supply chain purchases, and delivery of programs and services for strategic accounts.

She holds a Bachelor of Industrial Engineering from Auburn University, and an MBA from Wake Forest University. Molly currently serves on the Auburn University College of Industrial and Systems Engineering alumni advisory board. Previously, Matthews served as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives where she was a member for more than a decade.

About Sodexo

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 45 countries. Sodexo specializes in sustainable food service and valued experiences, in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Additionally, the company indirectly supports additional jobs through its annual purchases of goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to meeting the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

