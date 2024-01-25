Sodexo Announces Amy O’Neil as President of Workplace Experience for U.S.

Sodexo Retail & FoodService January 25, 2024

GAITHERSBURG, Md. – Sodexo, a global leader in sustainable food, integrated facilities management and workplace experience, announces the appointment of Amy O’Neil as President, Workplace Experience for Corporate Services, U.S. O’Neil is responsible for strategic and operational leadership and elevating Sodexo’s integrated workplace experience solutions.

“I am thrilled to join Sodexo and leverage my expertise in developing and accelerating workplace experience initiatives,” said O’Neil. “This is an exciting opportunity – and the right time to elevate our approach to building services in the traditional sense alongside food service in tech-enabled workplaces.”

O’Neil brings to Sodexo more than 25 years of experience driving profitable and sustainable growth for global corporations. Prior to her appointment as President, Workplace Experience, O’Neil held several Chief Operating Officer positions including at Hana, a wholly owned subsidiary of CBRE. She has spent more than two decades in the food service, technical services, facilities, and hospitality sectors leading operations, sales, marketing, and continuous improvement.

“Amy O’Neil’s appointment marks a milestone in Sodexo’s evolution to provide our clients with human-centric, innovative, tech-driven workplace solutions,” said David Bailey, CEO, Corporate Services and Energy & Resources, Sodexo U.S. “Under Amy’s leadership, we’ll continue to position Sodexo as a leader in modernizing workplaces, better enable our employees to exceed client expectations and prioritize sustainability initiatives.”

About Sodexo U.S.

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 45 countries. Sodexo specializes in sustainable food service and valued experiences, in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Additionally, the company indirectly supports additional jobs through its annual purchases of goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to meeting the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

