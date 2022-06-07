Global Keynotes Announced for BerryQuest International 2022

Berries Australia is excited to announce that the BerryQuest program has been finalised with four international keynote speakers headlining the conference at Sea World Resort and Conference Centre from July 25 to 28.

Soren Bjorn, President of Driscolls America and Juan Ignacio Allende Connelly, CEO of HortiFrut South America (presenting via videolink), along with Berries Australia chair, Peter McPherson will kick off day one of BQI22 with a global perspective on the state of the berry industry.

Also presenting on Tuesday July 26, is Professor David Hughes, a well-known expert on food trends. Prof Hughes will share his constantly evolving, informed view on global food industry developments. Day one’s afternoon program includes concurrent sessions on Pest & Disease, Optimising Production, and an Emerging Leaders Workshop, followed by a detailed assessment of Workforce Challenges and Opportunities.

On Wednesday July 27, keynote, Eric Snodgrass, Principal Atmospheric Scientist with Nutrien Ag Solutions (via video link from the US) will examine the influence of high-impact weather events on global agriculture productivity. This will be followed by an insightful panel discussion on Export Opportunities with Berries Australia’s Jenny Van de Meeberg, Jeff Scott from Australian Table Grape Association, Michael Coote from AUSVEG and Jamie Michael from Ti Produce. The morning and afternoon concurrent sessions will cover Pollination, 21st Century Challenges & Opportunities and Traceability & Food Safety as well as Pest & Disease, Breeding and Managing Off Farm Impacts.

BerryQuest International will conclude with a positive look at the Future of Berries with Fiona Turner from Bitwise Agronomy, Jesse Reader of Costa Group and Joe McGee of Harvest CROO Robotics, (via video link from the US).

Over the two days of plenary sessions, dozens of other local and international experts will share their wealth of knowledge on a range of topics – from labour and export opportunities to technology and breeding developments, and respected agricultural and horticultural journalist Ashley Walmsley, will MC the event. A comprehensive trade show, featuring more than 30 exhibitors, will provide guests with the opportunity to network and learn about new products and services and daily social events will allow delegates to reconnect with friends and colleagues, after a challenging few years.

Delegates at BQI22 will conclude the conference on Thursday July 28 with the opportunity to attend one of three fascinating field trips.

Registrations for BerryQuest International close on Thursday June 30, with student, member and group discounts available. Up-and-comers in the berry industry may also be eligible for one of 24 BerryQuest International Emerging Leaders Bursaries including three night’s accommodation (valued at $1,250 each). Applications for these bursaries close Monday June 13.

Further information on registration, accommodation, program, and Emerging Leaders Bursaries is available at https://berries.net.au/bqi2022/

BerryQuest International would not be possible without the support of Industry Partner, Hort Innovation, Platinum Sponsor, Mountain Blue, Gold Plus sponsor, Elite Tunnels and Gold Sponsors Haygrove, Australian Growing Solutions, Legro Australia, Perfection Fresh, Driscolls, Coles and Organic Crop Protectants