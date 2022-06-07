Zespri Launches Consumer Contest Driving Shoppers to Try Sweet and Invigorating SunGold Kiwifruit

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – Zespri TM is capturing that first, invigorating sweet bite of SunGold TM Kiwifruit with its Go Sweet. Be Bold national contest by encouraging shoppers to break from the mundane and shake up the contents of their fruit bowl with SunGold TM – the #1 selling kiwifruit brand. Zespri will incentivize shoppers to win prizes, which will drive purchases at the store.

Shoppers have a chance to win an ultimate grand prize, cash and more by posting a photo/video on Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok of their first bite into the delicious SunGold TM Kiwifruit. When posting, they tag @zesprikiwifruit and use the #GoSweetBeBold and #Contest. They can also participate by uploading their submission at GoSweetBeBold.com.

To help promote the contest at retail, Zespri TM has free POS header cards that can easily attach to the shipper displays, which feature graphics from the integrated Go Sweet. Be Bold consumer campaign. The header cards are available in both small and large sizes that can clip easily to the shipper, end caps or shelves. A QR code is printed on the header card allowing consumers to quickly scan for contest details.

“Building large, eye-catching displays of Zespri TM SunGold TM during the contest period will help shoppers easily find our kiwifruit,” explains Jeanne Wilson, Zespri’s head of marketing for the North American market. “Retailers can increase their sales more than 200 percent by placing our display units in their produce section.”*

The contest started June 1st and runs through September 26, 2022. Retailers can promote the contest through their social channels. To amplify the contest, Zespri TM is working with top influencers that will post organic content to reach their followers along with boosted posts to generate additional impressions. Zespri is partnering with mindbodygreen, a lifestyle media brand dedicated to inspiring people to live their best lives, to promote the contest through their influencers and social channels. To further encourage trial and participation, Zespri TM is rolling out mass sampling efforts at major events across the U.S.

Through the dedicated website at GoSweetBeBold.com, details on the rules and regulations of the contest will be available in addition to the list of prizes. The $5,000 grand prize includes a premium exercise bike with a year-long fitness subscription, bike mat, weights and cycling shoes; and $2,500 cash prize. The two runner-up prizes both include one $750 Class Pass Digital Gift Card and one $1,250 cash prize.

Retailers are encouraged to contact their Zespri TM sales representative for customized programs and any questions or information needed to promote Zespri’s exciting national campaign.

Sources: IRI Total U.S. – Latest 52 weeks ending 3/31/22*

ABOUT ZESPRITM GROUP, LTD.

Zespri TM is 100 percent owned by current and former kiwifruit growers and has a global team of 700 based in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand and throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. Our purpose is to help people, communities and the environment thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit, and we work with 2,800 growers in New Zealand and 1,500 growers offshore to provide consumers with fresh, healthy and great-tasting Zespri TM Green, Zespri TM SunGold TM and Zespri TM Organic Kiwifruit. Zespri TM is committed to sustainability, with areas of improvement identified right through the supply chain including our pledge that by 2025 we will use 100 percent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging, do more to help the environment, and to become carbon positive by 2035. Please visit zespri.com/en-US.