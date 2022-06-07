Village Farms Named Top 25 in Future 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Canada

Village Farms International has announced it has been named to Corporate Knights inaugural Future 50: The Fastest Growing Sustainable Companies in Canada. The Future 50 is a list of the fastest growing Canadian companies whose business activities align with the transition to a global clean economy.

Village Farms was selected from a pool of 6,115 companies (1,100 public and 4,015 private) as one of 25 publicly traded companies with the highest year-over-year percentage increase in “clean revenue”. (The other 25 Future 50 selections were private companies.)

“As a Company that has put the environment and sustainable agriculture practices as the heart of everything we do since it was founded more than 30 years ago, Village Farms is honored to be included in the inaugural Future 50: The Fastest Growing Sustainable Companies in Canada,” said Michael DeGiglio, Chief Executive Officer, Village Farms International. “We are firm believers that what’s good for the earth is good for our business, good for our employees, and good for our stakeholders. We look forward to building on our proud history of leadership and innovation in sustainable agriculture as one of the largest producers of greenhouse grown fresh produce in North America, and as a top producer of cannabidiol products internationally: cannabis in Canada and Australia, with plans to enter the Netherlands, and CBD and other cannabinoid products in the United States, as well as selected Asia-Pacific markets.”

“All companies are now in the business of dealing with climate change. Our reason for devising this list is our belief in the success of these companies being pivotal to creating a more sustainable Canada, as well as acting as inspiration for other entrepreneurs,” said Toby Heaps, founder and CEO of Corporate Knights.

“Village Farms was built on a foundation rooted in great cultivation. Our growing methods ensure a year-round high quality product using cultivation methods that warrant the highest level of food safety. Growing food for human consumption is a huge responsibility and I am pleased we are recognized in our efforts for preserving the planet for future generations,” Eric T Janke, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing, Village Farms Fresh.

