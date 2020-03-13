Village Farms’ Spring Peppers on the Verge of Ripe & Ready

Village Farms International Inc., headquartered in Vancouver Canada announced their Village Farms Greenhouse Grown brand of tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers are all ramping up for a strong season. In particular, the company’s Canadian grown national pepper program will commence shipping at the beginning of April to all retail partners across the United States and Canada.

Village Farms is one of the largest and longest-operating vertically integrated greenhouse growers in North America and the only publicly traded greenhouse produce company in Canada. Village Farms produces and distributes fresh, premium-quality produce with consistency 365 days a year to national grocers in the U.S. and Canada from more than nine million square feet of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) greenhouses in British Columbia and Texas, as well as from its partner greenhouses in British Columbia, Ontario and Mexico.

Lyra Vance, Director of Strategic Business & Sales Development for Village Farms is feeling extremely optimistic about the quality and volume of this year’s pepper crop, “We have a wide range of pack styles to suit our retail partner pepper category demographic. Not to mention our growers are phenomenal seasoned pepper farmers with a solid track record of growing premium quality peppers. ”

Village Farms’ brand of sweet bell peppers, ‘Sweet Bells®’ are available in a full offering of Red, Yellow, and Orange packaged sizes including 3 count, 4 count, and 6 count bags.

According to Nielsen data provided by United Fresh produce association Bell Peppers were the 6th most popular purchased vegetable item in US produce departments in 2019 with $391 million dollars in sales and were up over 7% from the previous year in total volume. Village Farms offers their Sweet Bells in addition to the wide range of packaged size options also as PLU bulk 11lb boxes.

Bret Wiley, Senior Vice President & Sales Operations with Village Farms tells us the crop is looking really great and that the company expects to exceed expectations this year given this, “Our Canadian grower partner has been farming peppers for years and also does a great job with Beefsteak tomatoes”.

Village Farms offers their ‘Juicy Beefsteak®’ tomatoes in all standard bulk PLU sizes as well as packaged, 2 count, 4 count, 6 count clamshells, and 5lb box.

If you are interested in growing your sweet bell pepper or beefsteak tomato programs with Village Farms please reach out to Lyra or Bret who would be happy to help you find the right solution to meet your store’s needs.

