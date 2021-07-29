Chilean Kiwifruit Season in Full Swing

The Chilean Kiwifruit season is in full swing! With season export projections of 145,000 tons, Chile has shipped 76% of this (110,624 tons of kiwifruit worldwide) through Week 29. North America is Chile’s second largest export market, and demand has been consistently strong throughout the season. Volume to North America has increased by 20% from 2020, with 19,439 tons shipped through Week 29.

While Chilean Kiwifruit are not new to the market, the Chilean Kiwifruit Committee launched their first U.S. marketing campaign just 2 years ago. Following a strong consumer and retail reception to its promotions, the Committee has greatly expanded its support this season, growing both consumer and retail programs. The 2021 campaign is in full swing, with promotions continuing throughout August.

Partnering with retail chains across the nation, the Chilean Kiwifruit Committee is driving sales through digital coupons, instant savings programs, tagged videos and online promotions. According to Karen Brux, Managing Director of the Chilean Fresh Fruit Association, retailers have been eager to promote kiwifruit health benefits and usage ideas to their shoppers. She states, “Kiwifruit buyers know that this is an amazing piece of fruit, and they’re partnering with us in really creative ways to get their shoppers excited about the nutrition, taste and versatility of Chilean Kiwifruit.” She adds, “No matter what research you reference, it’s clear that more consumers than ever are preparing and eating their meals at home. They’re seeking out healthy foods, and they’re cooking with more confidence and creativity. This presents huge opportunities for Chilean Kiwifruit, which is packed with both nutrition and flavor.”

In addition to its retail programs, the Chilean Kiwifruit Committee has engaged registered dietitian, Annessa Chumbley, to produce two new videos that communicate seasonal ideas for kiwifruit, highlight kiwifruit’s superfruit status and demonstrate the easiest ways to ripen and eat a kiwifruit. The Committee is purchasing media in more than 10 major media markets throughout the U.S., including such cities as San Francisco, Boston, Philadelphia, and New York City, and is also working with numerous retail chains to run tagged ads in their markets. Videos can be viewed on the Fruits from Chile YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/c/FruitsFromChile/videos.

The Committee is promoting heavily on the Fruits from Chile social media platforms and sharing content with retailers to incorporate into their social media programs. Now through August 2, consumers can go to the association’s Instagram account or Facebook page to join their “Keepin’ Cool with Kiwifruit” promotion. In addition to daily drawings for gift certificates, the Kiwifruit Committee will be awarding a summer prize pack.

Chilean Kiwifruit promotions will continue throughout the month of August.