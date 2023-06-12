SEPC Waves the Checkered Flag on Successful Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Superhero Sprint Product Distribution

Millen, Georgia – For the past few years, the Southeast Produce Council has been the Title Sponsor of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Strong4Life Superhero Sprint. Reinforcing their SEPC Cares initiative, SEPC member volunteers joined the CHOA team once again on Saturday, June 3rd, at Piedmont Park to distribute fresh produce to event attendees, benefiting their Strong4Life program which helps Georgia families raise healthy, resilient kids. SEPC member companies donated and transported over 12,000lbs of nutritious fruits and vegetables to share with race participants and their families who welcomed the generous offering with gratitude.

Prior to the race on Saturday, SEPC members had the opportunity on Friday, June 2nd, to visit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Mission Center to learn more about their new North Druid Hills Campus and experience a visualization of the future state-of-the-art Arthur M. Blank Hospital. While at the Mission Center, SEPC members were able to hear about the five pillars of CHOA’s Never Settle Campaign: Hospital and Campus, Clinical Excellence, Research, Teaching, Behavioral and Mental Health. They then took a tour of the simulation space where multiple mock rooms at the hospital have been created, including an operating room, patient room, ICU patient room, trauma room, and more. Through their Never Settle Campaign, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is working at every level to expand reach, improve the patient family experience, support research efforts, and transform pediatric healthcare, and the Southeast Produce Council is humbled and grateful for their partnership.

“The Southeast Produce Council is extremely proud of our association with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. They have cared for so many children from all 159 counties in Georgia and from around the whole country with state-of-the-art medical treatments and facilities. We are excited that we are contributors to their mission and to the new facility opening next year.”

~ David Sherrod, SEPC President & CEO

The Southeast Produce Council is extremely thankful for the generous support of the following member companies who donated their time, energy, and resources to this worthy cause: B&W Quality Growers, Bolthouse Farms, California Giant Berry Farms, Chick-fil-A, EarthFresh, FreshPoint/Sysco, Genuine Georgia, Highline Mushrooms, LG Herndon Jr. Farms, Nickey Gregory Company/Family Fresh Foods, Robinson Fresh, Red Sun Farms, Sbrocco International, Sev-Rend, Southeast Produce Weekly, The Fresh Market, and Wish Farms.

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) sprouted in 1999 when a shared vision for cultivating a nonprofit Southeastern-based produce organization was planted. From the first formal meeting of the SEPC where 100 agriculture, retail, and foodservice professionals gathered, we’ve flourished into a vibrant and innovative organization of over 4,000 industry professionals who reap the benefits of harvesting quality experiences guaranteed to increase the value of their membership. As with farmland, a well-cultivated industry can last for generations, and today, we continue to grow at a steady pace thanks to a broad range of backgrounds and expertise from people like you, creating a more bountiful tomorrow.

