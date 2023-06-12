Newark-Based AeroFarms Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Kimberly Redmond, NJBiz Produce June 12, 2023

AeroFarms, an indoor agriculture company that sells its sustainably grown leafy greens in chains such as Whole Foods Market, Harris Teeter and Amazon Fresh, is seeking bankruptcy protection. 

Citing “significant industry and capital market headwinds” within the vertical farming industry, the Newark-headquartered company announced June 8 that it filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

While the process plays out, the company said it’ll operate as usual, servicing its customer base and key selling partners, and expects additional retailer expansions to move forward as planned.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: NJBiz

Related Articles

Produce

AeroFarms Takes Top Honors for Best Brand Marketing for Its Innovative FlavorSpectrum Philosophy

AeroFarms Produce September 21, 2022

AeroFarms®, a Certified B Corporation and the pioneer in vertical farming, is announced as a four-time finalist and the winner of the Best Brand Marketing category at yesterday’s 2022 Vertical Farming Awards. Winning with consumers and industry, AeroFarms is the number one retail brand for both unit and dollar sales in the United States for microgreens according to Nielsen syndicated data.*     