Newark-Based AeroFarms Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

AeroFarms, an indoor agriculture company that sells its sustainably grown leafy greens in chains such as Whole Foods Market, Harris Teeter and Amazon Fresh, is seeking bankruptcy protection.

Citing “significant industry and capital market headwinds” within the vertical farming industry, the Newark-headquartered company announced June 8 that it filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

While the process plays out, the company said it’ll operate as usual, servicing its customer base and key selling partners, and expects additional retailer expansions to move forward as planned.

