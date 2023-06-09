Gulf Shrimp Processor Awarded Rouses Markets Seafood Partner of the Year

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – Rouses Markets, one of the South’s largest independent retailers with over $1 billion in annual sales, recognized Tommy’s Seafood, Inc. as the Seafood Partner of the Year at their 2023 Vendor’s Conference. James Breuhl stated at the event, “Rouses and Tommy’s Seafood have been partners for many years. Our relationship began with just a handshake started between myself and Tommy Delaune, the founder of Tommy’s Seafood. We’ve had a special partnership that has allowed both companies to support the local seafood industry and fishermen along the entire Gulf Coast.”

“I am humbled to accept this award on behalf of not only my family’s company, but the hundreds of fishermen and their families we purchase from,” said Chalin Delaune. “We are truly blessed to have the world’s best seafood right here in our back yard,” he added. Rouses markets purchases millions of pounds of gulf coast seafood each year, including wild caught shrimp, crab, ­crawfish and oysters.

About Tommy’s Seafood, Inc.

Tommy’s Seafood, Inc. is a domestic seafood processor headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. Founded in 1981 by Tommy & Maria Delaune, the company now operates five facilities along the gulf coast. In addition to family-owned fishing vessels, Tommy’s Seafood produces cooked and raw frozen head-on, headless, and peeled wild-caught shrimp and other seafood from the Gulf of Mexico.