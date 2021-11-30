Stacy Wiggins Named Rouses Regional VP of Operations

On Nov. 16, Rouses Market appointed Stacy Wiggins as the Louisiana-based, Rouses Markets Regional Vice President of Operations. In this role, Wiggins’ will oversee the east region of the company. A U.S. Army veteran, Wiggins is bringing more than 30 years of expertise leading strategy and operations to the company.

“We are always honored to hire veterans and provide job opportunities for active military and their families,” says Donny Rouse, CEO of Rouses Markets.

As VP of Operations, Wiggins will work closely with Rouse.

