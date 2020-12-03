Rouses Markets’ and Produce For Kids Celebrate $10,000 Donation to Local Feeding America Food Banks at Grand Opening

Thibodaux, LA – Rouses Markets celebrated the opening of a new 44,000 square foot store in South Lake Charles, Louisiana with a presentation of $10,000 to local Feeding America® Food Banks made possible through the recent Produce for Kids® produce-centric cause marketing campaign. In attendance and featured in photograph (from left to right) April Sins, Rouses Markets dietitian; Rob Ybarra, Rouses Markets produce director; John Shuman founder of Produce for Kids and president of Shuman Farms; Donny Rouse, Rouses Markets CEO; and James Breuhl, vice president of fresh at Rouses Markets.

Now more than ever, local South Lake Charles Feeding America member food banks are in need of support as COVID-19 has affected unemployment rates and 2020 hurricane patterns put several storms directly over the Lake Charles region. Food banks that will benefit from this donation include Feeding the Gulf Coast, Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, and Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana.

“Supporting grocer’s communities has always been at the core of the Produce for Kids’ cause marketing efforts and this year more than ever, the local food banks need the extra funding,” said John Shuman, founder Produce for Kids and president at Shuman Farms. “We look forward to our continued partnership, knowing Rouses Markets is dedicated to giving back to their communitites and educating shoppers on the benefits of eating more fresh fruits and vegetables.”

Produce brands who participated in the initiative include: Curation Foods, Dole®, Earth Greens, Mountain King, Pure Flavor®, Schraad Sales & Marketing, Shuman Farms, Sage Fruit®, Sunkist® and Marzetti®.The campaign kicked off Sept. 9 when shoppers noticed signage near each of the produce partners as well as family-friendly recipes showcased in-store with scannable QR codes to obtain the recipes.

“We strive to make a difference in every community we serve,” said Donny Rouse, Rouses Markets CEO. “The Produce for Kids campaign is a great program, and we’re proud to be a part of it. We know this donation will help to improve the lives of our customers and employees, which is what we seek to do in every way we can.”

In addition to in-store signage, campaign details were highlighted in the weekly circular and featured in My Rouses Everyday, a magazine distributed to more than 65 Rouses Markets stores. Rouses Markets’ registered dietitian, April Sins, hosted a series of Facebook Lives highlighting partner products in recipe ideas for families throughout the campaign.

Shoppers can find out more about the campaign at produceforkids.com/rouses which features more than 500 registered dietitian-approved and family-tested recipes, meal planning tools, grocery store-specific campaign details and healthy tips.

*Every $1 donated to Feeding America helps secure at least 10 meals on behalf of member food banks.

About Healthy Family Project and Produce for Kids

Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation. As a cause marketing organization, Healthy Family Project creates programs that provide easy, fun, and inspiring recipes and healthy ideas. In addition to Produce for Kids, brands under the Healthy Family Project umbrella include; Food Rx, Power Your Lunchbox and Mission for Nutrition. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Farms, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $7 million to benefit children and families. To learn more about Healthy Family Project and healthy eating, visit healthyfamilyproject.com.

About Rouses Markets

The late Anthony J. Rouse, Sr., founded Rouses Markets in 1960. Donny Rouse, CEO, is the 3rd generation of the family to lead the family owned chain, which is one of the largest independents in the country. Rouses Markets has stores in Louisiana, along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and Lower Alabama and employs over 7,000 team members. It has consistently been voted Best Supermarket and Best Place to Work. www.rouses.com

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.