The Wonderful Company Donates 3.6 Million Halos Mandarins to Feeding America Partner California Association of Food Banks for World Hunger Day

The Wonderful Company is donating 3.6 million sweet, seedless and easy-to-peel Wonderful Halos mandarins to California Association of Food Banks, a partner of Feeding America, to bring awareness to the issues of global hunger and food insecurity in advance of World Hunger Day (May 28). Through this donation, residents in need of a healthy and delicious snack will have access to fresh, locally grown Halos mandarins that are packed with Vitamin C.

The donation is part of The Wonderful Company and IFPA’s Foundation for Fresh Produce’s ongoing efforts to support and grow a healthier world.

World Hunger Day aims to raise awareness about the global food crisis and highlights the importance of creating sustainable solutions to end hunger and poverty worldwide.

Wonderful Halos mandarins are a healthy, delicious, Non-GMO Project Verified snack that’s packed with vitamin C.

Halos are sweet, with no added sugar, free of common allergens (gluten, peanuts, dyes), a good source of fiber and loved by both kids and grown-ups alike. They also provide a natural energy boost.

The Wonderful Company, Wonderful Halos, California Association of Food Banks, and Feeding America California food banks receiving the donations include: