Kellogg Company and Associated Wholesale Grocers Team Up to Donate Thousands to Feeding America Food Banks

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Kellogg Company and Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) donated $25,000 to Feeding America network food banks. The donation was made through AWG Cares, the employee-managed charitable foundation of AWG.

“We share Associated Wholesale Grocers’ commitment to help ensure families are fed and fulfilled, and we’re proud to stand alongside them to support our communities,” said Daniel Nazario, Vice President, Sales Accounts, Kellogg Company. “We’re pleased to support Feeding America with this donation – it’s part of our Better Days Promise to advance sustainable and equitable access to food for 3 billion people by the end of 2030.”

Kellogg’s started brainstorming a charitable campaign with AWG in early 2021. With both companies supporting hunger-relief endeavors, partnering in a joint effort was an obvious choice. By combining a friendly sales competition among AWG’s eleven distribution centers, this creative campaign was the first of its kind for the AWG Cares employee charitable foundation in 2021. Now in its second year, both companies are excited to increase the total donation to Feeding America this year.

Donations were made to a Feeding America food bank in each area where AWG has a distribution center. Donations were based on sales of select Kellogg’s items during a competition period. The distribution center with the highest gross sales volume received a $10,000 donation to its area food bank. Second place received $5,000 and third received $2,000. The remaining eight distribution centers all received a $1,000 donation in their area, making the entire AWG trade area winners.

“We are excited to partner with Kellogg Company for the second year in a row on a wonderful campaign to support hunger-relief efforts in the communities served by AWG’s member-retailers and teammates,” said Lori Turner, Chair of AWG Cares, the company’s employee-managed charitable foundation. “We are truly humbled to see the impact that our AWG Cares foundation has on helping our communities thrive by teaming up with like-minded companies like Kellogg Company.”

The AWG Cares Employee Charitable Foundation was started in 2017. Since its inception, the foundation has given more than $400,000 to charities focused on three critical areas of need: hunger and homelessness, medical research and supplies, and disaster relief.

ABOUT KELLOGG COMPANY

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes®, PopTarts®, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg’s® Better Days ESG strategy, we’re addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED WHOLESALE GROCERS, INC.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is the nations’ largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving over 1,100 member companies and over 3,400 locations throughout 31 states from 9 wholesale Divisions. The consolidated run-rate sales for AWG are approximately $10.8 billion. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company also operates subsidiary companies which provide certain real estate and supermarket development services, print and digital marketing services, and health and beauty care, general merchandise, specialty/international foods and pharmaceutical products. For more information, visit www.awginc.com or follow @AWGCorporate on Twitter.