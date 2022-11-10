Allegiance Retail Services mourns death of Chairman, CEO Katz

Following the death of Daniel Katz, chairman and chief executive officer of Allegiance Retail Services LLC, the Iselin-based supermarket co-op’s board of directors named Lou Scaduto Jr. as his successor.

In a Nov. 9 announcement, Allegiance did not disclose any details regarding Katz’s death, but said his family is finalizing details to create a foundation to honor him and that the information on how to contribute will soon be posted on its website.

After taking on the roles of chairman and chief executive officer in 2019, Katz led Allegiance through critical transformational periods and was instrumental in solidifying strategic supply agreements, the company said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: NJBIZ