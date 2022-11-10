Allegiance Retail Services mourns death of Chairman, CEO Katz

Kimberly Redmond, NJBIZ Retail & FoodService November 10, 2022

Following the death of Daniel Katz, chairman and chief executive officer of Allegiance Retail Services LLC, the Iselin-based supermarket co-op’s board of directors named Lou Scaduto Jr. as his successor.

In a Nov. 9 announcement, Allegiance did not disclose any details regarding Katz’s death, but said his family is finalizing details to create a foundation to honor him and that the information on how to contribute will soon be posted on its website. 

After taking on the roles of chairman and chief executive officer in 2019, Katz led Allegiance through critical transformational periods and was instrumental in solidifying strategic supply agreements, the company said.

Allegiance Retail Services, LLC, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its newest store in Maplewood, NJ., making this the cooperative’s fourth supermarket in the tri-state area to fly the Green Way Markets banner. True to its slogan “A Better Shopping Experience,” this innovative store offers a curated selection of prepared foods, produce, deli and fresh meats, and its private label, earth friendly Green Way products, which are “good food for you” at an affordable price.

Iselin, NJ – Allegiance Retail Services (ARS), a leading retailer owned grocery co-op, established the Robert Powell Memorial Scholarship Program in memory of Robert Powell, an industry veteran who passed away in 2021. The scholarship

Daniel Dinkowitz, Senior Director of Omni-Channel Sales at Allegiance Retail Services /Foodtown received the Industry Achievement Award at the New Jersey Food Council’s Night of Distinction on December 14, 2021. “I have always looked up to the high caliber of past recipients and am so very honored to be chosen this year,” expressed Daniel on receiving the award.