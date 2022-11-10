New FMI Report Reveals Consumer Playbook for Foodservice at Retail

Arlington, VA – FMI – The Food Industry Association released its Power of Foodservice at Retail 2022 report, evealing key insights into consumer demand for foodservice at retail. This report comes at a critical time when a quarter of shoppers (25%) are purchasing more grocery foodservice items than a year ago, surpassing dollar and unit sales volume from last year and 2019. The analysis suggests that food retailers can compete for consumers’ food dollars by maximizing value, nutrition and convenience, while clearly communicating these benefits to consumers.

“It’s our opportunity to put grocery foodservice on the map,” says FMI’s vice president of fresh foods, Rick Stein. “At a time when consumers are rethinking where to put their food dollars, retailers need to demonstrate the value of grocery foodservice and exceed expectations. The Power of Foodservice at Retail 2022 report provides a detailed roadmap on where retailers can supercharge segment success.”

Appeal to the Cost-Conscious Shopper

As inflation continues to affect Americans’ budgets, shoppers are preparing more meals at home – focusing on weekly meal planning and scratch cooking. Fifty-three percent say grocery foodservice items are a good value compared to eating at a restaurant or ordering takeout. Retailers are well-positioned to capitalize on consumer needs by supporting shoppers’ meal planning through targeted strategies, like suggesting different meal themes by day, expanding the variety of meal bundles and total meal solutions and promoting meal components for specific dishes.

