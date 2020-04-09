Southern Specialties Partners with Rouses Markets to Donate Specialty Produce

Pompano Beach, Florida – Southern Specialties, Inc. in partnership with Rouses Markets, announced the donation of several thousand pounds of specialty produce — including heirloom tomatoes, white asparagus and yellow beefsteak tomatoes — to three hospitals that are serving Louisianians in need during the Covid-19 pandemic. Distributions to Touro Infirmary, University Medical Center and Ochsner Hospital were organized through Capital City Produce of Baton Rouge.

The donation helps feed hospital staffs working around the clock during this pandemic and their families. “We wanted to do something for the frontline folks who have been working literally nonstop, and may not be able to get to Rouses Markets for fresh options,” said Charlie Eagle, VP of business development for Southern Specialties “The Rouses team proved to be an ideal partner in facilitating these donations.”

Touro and UMC leaders created mini Farmer’s Markets and coordinated with their staffs to get free sacks of fresh vegetables, while Ochsner’s executive chef Marc Gilberti used the donation to prepare a free, healthy meal for the hospital’s busy team.

Rouses Markets and Southern Specialties have been partners for nearly a decade. Capital City Produce delivers to Rouses Markets all over the Gulf Coast.​

Southern Specialties is a grower, importer, processor and shipper of a variety of specialty products grown in Central America, South America, Mexico, Canada and the U.S. The company distributes from its Pompano Beach, Florida headquarters, and facilities in San Luis, Arizona.