California Strawberry Commission Represents Industry at 38th Annual California Strawberry Festival 

VENTURA, Calif. – The California Strawberry Commission (CSC) was proud to serve as an official partner of the 38th annual California Strawberry Festival. More than 50,000 strawberry lovers converged on the oceanside city of Ventura this past weekend to celebrate their favorite fruit. The festival pays tribute to California’s $3 billion strawberry industry, which produces 90% of the nation’s strawberries.

Throughout the two days, CSC staff engaged with hundreds at their interactive booth where attendees lined up for the 360-degree California strawberries photo booth experience, numerous giveaways and a social media contest. The booth also provided an opportunity for CSC staff to engage festival participants in providing educational information on the strawberry industry’s sustainability efforts and its positive impact on local communities.

“The California Strawberry Festival is always a delightful highlight of our year. This strawberry growing community, like many others along the California coast, is enthusiastic about sharing their love for strawberries, often dressing head-to-toe in strawberry gear, and indulging in all the sweet and savory ways strawberries can be enjoyed,” said Jodi Reinman, senior public relations manager, CSC. “It’s our honor to represent more than 400 strawberry farmers, shippers, and processors at the festival and bring to life their dedication to sustainably growing the best strawberries in the world.”

In addition to hosting its own booth, a $5 “build-your-own” Strawberry Shortcake Experience was presented by the CSC with all proceeds donated to local non-profits and community organizations. It also provided free daily shuttle services to approximately 30,000 attendees coming to and from the festival.

An estimated 1.5 million strawberries were consumed at the festival.

The California Strawberry Commission is more than 400 strawberry farmers, shippers and processors, all working together to advance strawberry farming for the future of our land and people. Commission programs create opportunities for success through groundbreaking programs focused on workforce training, strawberry production research and nutrition research. Through science-based information and education, it delivers the good news about sustainable farming practices that benefit the health of people, farms and communities.