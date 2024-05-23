Apeel Unveils Second Pillar of the ‘The Apeel Leverage’ Initiative: Helping You Sell More

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Building on the momentum of its new initiative, “The Apeel Leverage,” Apeel Sciences today announced the launch of its second pillar, “Helping You Sell More.” Apeel’s technologies are designed to significantly enhance retail profitability and consumer satisfaction through its plant-based coating that extends the shelf life of produce while reducing the frequency of restocks and spoilage, creating more sellable fruit.

“As we continue to roll out ‘The Apeel Leverage,’ we’re showcasing how suppliers and retailers can enhance the management of their produce,” said Denise Junqueiro, Vice President, Commercial & Marketing, Apeel Sciences. “Highlighting this pillar communicates that our partners can maintain a fresher produce inventory longer, resulting in a reduction of shrink or dehydration while enhancing their capabilities to sell more fruit.”

Second Pillar: Helping You Sell More

With Apeel-treated produce enjoying an extended shelf life, suppliers can significantly reduce dehydration and maintain strong quality upon arrival, leading to fewer repacks and better marketability. This technology ensures that produce reaches retailers in optimal condition, improving the overall quality of their offerings. The technology also fits into existing operations, allowing suppliers to enhance their storage without additional investment in new packaging, space, or equipment.

For retailers, this means a significant reduction in shrink, a common challenge in the produce industry. This improved shelf life and storage capability ensures that produce remains fresh and delicious, increasing consumer trust and driving repeat purchases.

“By reducing the operational challenges associated with managing fresh inventory through the supply chain, our partners can focus more on customer satisfaction and less on logistics,” Junqueiro adds. “Our technologies not only help our supplier partners but also benefit the entire supply chain, from farm to table.”

To learn more about the Apeel Leverage, please visit: https://www.apeel.com/supplier

ABOUT APEEL

Apeel is on a mission to create a healthier and more sustainable global food system by working with nature to use the power of materials and data sciences. Apeel’s plant-based protection allows for longer-lasting produce by using materials already found in all fruits and vegetables. This protective extra “peel” slows the water loss and oxidation that causes produce to spoil and outperforms existing technologies in maintaining freshness from farm to kitchen. Apeel’s plant-based protection is available for an ever-growing number of categories and markets, including organic and conventionally grown produce. Additionally, Apeel is integrating new data and quality tools that will allow the food system to do more with the extra time created by Apeel’s plant-based protection. Farmers can sell more of what they grow, retailers can sell more of what they source, and people can enjoy more of what they buy, creating a healthier planet and greater abundance for all.

