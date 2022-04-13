Honoring the Best of the Produce Industry’s Retail Changemakers

Newark, DE. and Washington, D.C. – Individuals and organizations do incredible work at the retail level to advance the produce industry through increased sales and consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. Each year, International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) recognizes these changemakers for their contributions and accomplishments with an Award of Excellence.

IFPA is now accepting nominations to recognize the top retail produce managers and retail Vice Presidents/Directors through two Award Programs:

The Retail Produce Manager Awards Program, sponsored by Dole plc, pays special recognition to retail produce managers who represent the produce industry to the consumer and work every day to increase sales and consumption of fresh produce.

IFPA will honor 25 of the industry’s top retail produce managers for their commitment to fresh produce, innovative merchandising, community service, and customer satisfaction.

“As the world emerges from the pandemic with new shopping habits, it’s important that we realize neighborhood stores are still where produce is most often purchased; and companies that grow and market fresh products remain reliant on and indebted to the produce managers that represent their products to shoppers,” said Johan Linden, COO, Dole plc. “Honoring these individuals with the Retail Produce Manager Award is an opportunity for Dole to acknowledge and thank them for their critical roles in landing produce in the shopping cart.”

The Retail Merchant Innovation Awards Program, sponsored by Sage Fruit Company, recognizes and celebrates the accomplishments of a Vice President or Director (or equivalent position) in the produce department of a retail banner that demonstrates passion and purpose in developing innovative strategies to drive produce consumption.

IFPA will honor five winners, per store-count category, based on engaging stories that show how those strategies were brought to life in the retail setting, and the impact they had on consumers.

“Sage Fruit is very excited to sponsor IFPA’s Retail Merchant Innovation Awards Program. Without all the great displays that are built daily, produce sales would not be as high as they are. These artists in produce departments are crucial to the success of the store and the overall image that is projected to the consumer,” stated Chuck Sinks, President of Sales and Marketing for Sage Fruit.

Winners of both awards programs will be recognized on stage at IFPA’s The Global Produce and Floral Show, October 27-29 in Orlando, Florida, where they will further their industry knowledge, engage with industry leaders, meet with produce companies and learn about the newest products.

Nominations for the Retail Produce Manager Awards Program must be received no later than May 13, 2022; nominations for the Retail Merchant Innovation Awards Program must be received no later than July 29, 2022.

Visit www.freshproduce.com/awards to submit your nomination today! Special thanks to the award sponsors, Dole plc and Sage Fruit Company. For questions or more information, contact Amy Marshall, IFPA’s Retail & Foodservice Manager, at AmyMarshall@freshproduce.com.

##

About the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is the largest and most diverse international association serving the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain and the only to seamlessly integrate world-facing advocacy and industry-facing support. We exist to bring the industry together to create a vibrant future for all. We grow our member’s prosperity by conducting advocacy; connecting people and ideas; and offering guidance that allows us all to take action with purpose and confidence. While IFPA is built on the legacy of United Fresh and Produce Marketing Association, it is not just a combination. It is transformational. Recognizing the industry required an even more powerful and unified voice, the leaders of the former United Fresh and Produce Marketing Association chose not to merge, but rather to create an entirely new organization to supersede their organizations, effective January 1, 2022.