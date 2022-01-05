Key Fruit Industry Events Coming In 2022

Santiago, Chile – This year, three international events – the South American Blueberry Convention, Agricultural Water Summit and Global Cherry Summit – will be held in person in Chile. All events are organized by Yentzen Group and will be held at the Hotel Sun Monticello Conference Center.

South American Blueberry Convention

The first-ever event focused on the South American blueberry industry is going to be held in Chile this year. The inaugural edition of the convention will take place on April 21, 2022, and will bring together members of the global blueberry industry with a focus on the Southern Cone countries of Argentina, Chile, Peru and Uruguay.

This will be a unique opportunity to gather, learn and share information about the challenges and opportunities that affect this key region, from where around 60% of global blueberry exports originate.

The event is sponsored by the International Blueberry Organization (IBO) and is being organized in collaboration with the national blueberry associations from the four countries – the Chilean Blueberry Committee, the Peruvian Blueberry Producers’ Association (ProArandanos), the Argentinean Blueberry Committee (ABC) and the Union of Fruit Producers and Exporters of Uruguay (UPEFRUY).

Agricultural Water Summit

The Agricultural Water Summit will take place on June 16, 2022 and seeks to help the industry find and develop solutions to one of the most critical issues facing the world today.

Organized by Yentzen Group, the event is not only for the agricultural industry and related entities in Chile, but also for international experts who will come together to share their experience with using innovative techniques and farm management styles to limit the impacts of drought on horticultural operations.

Fostering multisectoral cooperation through both public and private organizations in order to bring about new and meaningful responses to the water crisis is another imperative goal of the event.

Key topics to be discussed during the day include new technologies and innovations for more efficient use of water, research on the water requirements of specific horticultural crops and varieties, interbasin transfer, alternatives to improve the distribution of resources, and the current situation of the water crisis both in Chilean agricultural regions and around the world.

The event will also highlight cases of overcoming water-related challenges in places that have already implemented successful strategies to reduce, reuse and better manage water. This will provide attendees with an integrated vision regarding the effective use of this scarce and essential resource for agriculture.

Global Cherry Summit

The foremost annual event on the global cherry industry’s calendar will take place on April 19, 2022.

Organized by Yentzen Group and the Cherry Committee of ASOEX, the Global Cherry Summit will once again bring together the world’s leading players in the global cherry industry to share key information and focus on the new challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Global demand for cherries has been soaring over recent years and is quickly approaching its current goal of exporting 150 million boxes.

The event will provide you with what you need to capitalize on exciting growth, offering eye-opening sessions on the international cherry trade, emerging markets, new commercial opportunities, marketing strategies and logistical developments, as well as ample networking opportunities.

The 2019 event hosted over 700 participants from the world’s main cherry export and import countries including Chile, China, the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Brazil and New Zealand. There were also more than 70 companies from the industry exhibiting their products and services.

Attendees have praised the quality of educational sessions, the organization and the diverse and international crowd, which include exporters, importers, retailers, marketers and researchers among other areas.

For information about booths or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Natalia Castillo at events@yentzengroup.com or +562 23355668.