Kronen Corp Appoints Western Region Sales Manager

Kronen Corp Produce January 27, 2023

Kronen Corp, headquartered in Madison, WI has recently expanded its U.S. customer support network with the appointment of John Scott as Western Region Sales Manager.

Prior to joining Kronen Corp, Mr. Scott held the position of Applications Specialist at Columbia Food Machinery where he managed machine sales and after-sale support of food processing machines and systems throughout the Pacific Northwest and Canada.  He brings a solid knowledgebase of food processing applications and project management to help food processors improve their operations. 

John has completed his training at Kronen GmbH’s factory in Germany and is available to consult with Western U.S. based food processors on Kronen’s world-class solutions for fruit/veg washing, spin drying, cutting, and specialty fresh-cut processing.

Fighting Hunger With Thousands of Meals a Day: Foodlink New York Relies on KRONEN Lines For Processing Fruit, Vegetables

KRONEN GmbH Produce, Retail & FoodService July 8, 2022

As a pioneer among food banks in the US state of New York, Foodlink is helping to fight hunger in the Rochester community with over 5,000 meals a day. The ingredients for these meals are processed with machines from KRONEN GmbH, based in Kehl am Rhein, Germany: from coring, splitting and sanitizing apples, to cutting vegetables and producing “Pulled Meat”.