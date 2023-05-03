Leadership Transition Planned for California Table Grape Commission

Fresno, CA – Ian LeMay, President of the California Fresh Fruit Association will become President & CEO of the California Table Grape Commission in the spring of 2025. LeMay will succeed Kathleen Nave who has served in the lead staff role since January 1999 when she succeeded Bruce Obbink. Nave joined the commission in 1987 and plans to retire in the spring of 2025. LeMay will join the commission staff as incoming president once he finds and successfully transitions his successor.

“We are thrilled that Ian accepted the offer to join the commission team and to transition into the lead role,” said Nave. “Ian is successfully leading an important industry organization now and will bring his experience, expertise, character, and knowledge of the issues growers face to the work of the commission. Having worked closely with Ian since he took over as president of the association almost four years ago I have seen his commitment to growers exhibited many times and truly look forward to working with him and watching him take on the worldwide promotion of California table grapes!”

According to Nave, the California Table Grape Commission has a history of choosing its President & CEO carefully and then allowing time for the incoming leader to transition into the role. In its 55 year history there have been only three commission presidents, two of whom served for over 25 years.