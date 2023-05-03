Castellini Co. Expands, Adding Over 100 New Jobs

CINCINNATI – One of Greater Cincinnati’s largest private companies is expanding its local facility, bringing 180 new jobs to Northern Kentucky.

Castellini Co. LLC, a distributor of fresh produce, is expanding its facility in Wilder to provide warehousing, co-packing and transportation services, according to a news release. The expansion entails a nearly $16.6 million investment, including the addition of a 36,000-square-foot freezer and installation of a pick-to-light order technology. Meal kits will also be shipped out from the Wilder facility.

Of the new jobs, 128 will be positions for Kentucky residents in the area. The new jobs represent 60% growth in Castellini’s local employment base.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Cincinnati Business Courier